FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fair game? Lions eat poachers on South Africa reserve

SOUTH AFRICA: At least three suspected poachers who were apparently hunting for rhinos have been mauled to death and eaten by lions on a game reserve in South Africa, the owner said yesterday (July 5).

accidentsanimalsdeathAFP

Friday 6 July 2018, 11:50AM

Poachers often target lions and rhinoceroses in South Africa’s game parks. Photo: Stephane De Sakutin / AFP

Poachers often target lions and rhinoceroses in South Africa’s game parks. Photo: Stephane De Sakutin / AFP

The men entered the Sibuya Game Reserve on the southeast coast armed with a high-powered rifle and an axe in the early hours of Monday (July 2) and were found dismembered the following day.

“They strayed into a pride of lions – it’s a big pride so they didn’t have too much time,” reserve owner Nick Fox, 60, said.

“We’re not sure how many there were – there’s not much left of them.

“There seems to be clothing for three people. I’ve not heard of it before in our area.”

Police forensics officers were on the scene conducting tests on the remains of the victims, Fox added.

“We went in yesterday – I got our vet to dart [anaesthetise] all the lions,” he said.

“I think we had a stroke of luck here that the lions got to them before they got to the rhinos.

“We lost three rhino in March 2016.”

Fewer than 25,000 rhinos remain in the wild in Africa due to a surge in poaching.

Rhinos are targeted to feed booming demand for rhino horn in China, Vietnam and other Asian countries, where it is believed to have medicinal qualities.

Fox said that the reserve was still open to guests despite the incident.

“It’s still business as usual, it doesn’t change anything we do,” he said.

“The comments on our Facebook are all talking about karma and warnings.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Robin Lee | 06 July 2018 - 14:48:37 

Serve them right. Karma. No pity from me

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dead whale sparks marine fears
Wild elephant kills two at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Girl dies after being bitten in bed by cobra
Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death
Frida, the four-legged heroine
Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
Bull elephant kills mahout at camp north of Phuket
Elephant electrocuted by high voltage lines
Sorting out snakebites in Phuket
Dead dolphin found off Phuket
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
Shark bites confirmed for Norwegian in Hua Hin
‘Shark attack’ off Hua Hin beach prompts investigation
Crocodile bites Phuket trainer during show
Rush for free meat after train hits buffalo herd

 

Phuket community
Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

Nothing is learnt from in Thailand, these tourists are so naiive to believe these boats are safe and...(Read More)

Fair game? Lions eat poachers on South Africa reserve

Serve them right. Karma. No pity from me...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

This is so sad. And it is somewhat shocking as this was so predictable. Money first, these boats wi...(Read More)

Phuket Governor leads big clean to honour King

Are there no governor jobs to do for a Governor. I think here about is promises to Consuls and Ambas...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

Do the governor give 50,000 baht to each family that have lost their loved ones ? The tour company ...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

Please Sleeping Woman Mountain, birth these boys. It is all rather vaginal. One recent V/Tweet of ...(Read More)

‘Central Patong’ project rises in Phuket

That's progress for you. With the investments being made by this company, it might pay to invest...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Am I the only one who's noticed Stanton and Volanthen, the two British cave divers have not ye...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

The warning sign I saw stated July as the cutoff date. They entered June 23. I hope the Guv is NOT t...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

I was on the Patong- Kamala coast road at 6 pm last night, conditions looked to be about a category ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Chattha
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it

 