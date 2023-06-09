333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Facing unprecedented fire season, Canada confronts logistical challenge

Facing unprecedented fire season, Canada confronts logistical challenge

MONTREAL: Larger and more powerful wildfires than ever have scorched millions of hectares of Canadian forests and displaced tens of thousands of residents. With so many fires out of control and no relief in sight, the nation is facing a logistical nightmare.

environmentSafetyhealthpollutionweather
By AFP

Friday 9 June 2023, 02:43PM

Smoke from the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires in the Dawson Creek Zone, British Colombia, Canada. Photo: BC Wildfire Service / AFP

Smoke from the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires in the Dawson Creek Zone, British Colombia, Canada. Photo: BC Wildfire Service / AFP

After an early start, it is on course to be the worst wildfire season on record as hot, dry conditions are forecast to continue through August.

“The distribution of fires from coast to coast this year is unusual,” said Michael Norton, an official with Canada’s Natural Resources ministry. “At this time of year, fires usually occur only on one side of the country at a time, most often in the West.”

But in the last month fires have erupted in almost every province across Canada.

As a consequence, Canada has had to juggle resources and call in reinforcements from abroad, including more than 1,000 firefighters from Australia, the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Spain and Portugal.

How is the fight to tame fires organised?

Canada’s 10 provinces are each responsible for managing wildfires, with help from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Alberta, Nova Scotia and Quebec have also asked Ottawa to send in the military.

Additionally, 1,000 new firefighters are being trained to deploy this summer, and the military’s firefighting capabilities are being expanded.

They face an arduous task: “When a big fire is burning, it is impossible for the firefighters to make a direct attack,” explains Marc-Andre Parisien, a specialist in fire risk management.

And then “sending water bombers to douse flames 30 meters high is like spitting on a campfire, it is ineffective,” he said.

One solution is to use controlled burns to halt advancing blazes, but with big fires, “only a big rain” will extinguish them.

What are the logistical challenges?

Quebec notably has struggled to fight all of the many fires burning in the province at once, due to a lack of resources.

“With the current hands, we can fight about 40 fires at a time, but 150 fires are burning,” Quebec Premier Francois Legault told a news conference this week.

The focus has been to try to save lives and the mostly urban properties under threat.

Canada has an aging fleet of 55 water bomber aircraft. “But it’s getting more and more difficult to maintain them due to the age of this fleet,” which is now 50 years old, said John Gradek, head of McGill University’s aviation management program.

With half of the fleet in poor condition, and with more extreme weather expected in the years to come, another 75 water bombers are urgently needed, he estimated.

How do you prepare for new normal?

In a typical year, about 7,500 wildfires burn more than 2.5 million hectares of forests in Canada. So far this year, 2,293 fires have already burned more than 3.8mn hectares.

The amount of burned forest area is projected to double by 2050.

Wildfires researcher Yan Boulanger noted, “for each degree increase in temperature in the boreal forest, expect the size of fires to triple.”

Canada is warming faster than the rest of the planet, according to climatologists. This May was one of the warmest on record. And eastern Canada sweltered under an early heatwave in June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged: “Our resources are stretched.”

“There is no doubt that in coming years we will have to reflect seriously on how we can equip ourselves to deal with this new reality. We will be facing more and more extreme weather events,” he said.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Canada is looking to acquire additional equipment and water bombers.

Parliament is also considering upping tax credits for volunteer firefighters to entice more to join their ranks. An estimated 15,000 more are needed.

Many experts also called for updated building codes for rural construction - requiring fire-proof roofs on cottages, for example - and even planting less-flammable trees.

“You need to have a buffer zone between the wooded area and your town site. And so if a fire starts raging, it’ll run out of fuel by the time it gets to your front porch,” said climatologist Dave Phillips.

Ottawa is also tapping Indigenous knowledge and practices used to fight wildfires for millennia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise
Phuket celebrates World Ocean Day
Phuket businesses to pitch tourism development proposals to Move Forward
Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028
DLT targets licence vendors
Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket shooting suspect caught, EC to decide whether iTV case has merit, Illegal bars || June 8
Prime minister aspirant Pita to visit Phuket
Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport
Eligible citizens from Thailand now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada
Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning
Mission Impossible wannabe attempts burglary in Phuket bank
New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete
Thai inflation slows down to nearly 2-year minimum
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1 Injured in Boat Ave. shooting, Small boats to stay ashore, Doctor shortage in Thailand? || June 7

 

Phuket community
Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

What does Thailand offer the others don't? Poor infrastructure. Severe pollution everywhere. ...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

Blacked out glass is the bane of every hit man but the lower shot is into the dashboard - hence ner...(Read More)

DLT targets licence vendors

Err. Just look on facebook, anything you want is on there...(Read More)

Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

The dreaded blue bottles are back. Locals tell me the 'pak bung talay' which grows at the ba...(Read More)

Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks

Hahahahaha. What standards!! Why don't they inspect the boats for seaworthiness as well; all req...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

@Old guy. I thought your comment was not only funny but accurate too. LOL!...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Is killing a russian actual murder or just good for the planet? They seem to think they can kill any...(Read More)

Mission Impossible wannabe attempts burglary in Phuket bank

Did he flee the seen from the sistorical town?...(Read More)

Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

Not to nit-pick but the Portuguese Man-O-War isn't a jelly fish. It kinda looks like one and the...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

@Pascale Regarding your last question. Must be pure Aryan DNA....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Zonezi Properties
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
BahtSold

 