Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

A foreigner carrying a fake Malaysian passport was arrested with $500,000 (B15.9 million) at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday morning (May 24) in the first passport-fraud arrest based on biometric facial recognition.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 May 2019, 09:49AM

A 40-year-old man carrying a fake Malaysian passport is arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday morning (May 24) after a biometric facial recognition detects his passport fraud. Photo: Bangkok Post

Immigration officers find $500,000 in the possession of the suspect using a fake Malaysian passport. Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

The Asian man carrying a Malaysian passport under the name of Oh chee boon went to the airport immigration checkpoint to have his face scanned by the biometric facial recognition system at around 10.30am.

The device found his face did not match what was in the passport chip, said Pol Col Roengron Rimphadee, deputy commander of the Immigration Bureau’s division 2.

The man, 40, was about to board Philippine Airlines’ flight PR731 to the Philippines. He was taken for questioning.

Pol Col Roengron said the man insisted he was the same person shown in the passport but his passport was found to be fake. Immigration officers also found $500,000 in his possession.

Records showed the man had entered the country via Thai-Malaysian checkpoints on several occasions using this passport.

Authorities initially charged him with holding a counterfeit passport with fake visa stamps. The investigation would be extended to find other people involved in the passport fraud.

The man was held in immigration police custody for legal action.

 

Kurt | 25 May 2019 - 11:08:37 

About 'fake' visa stamps: A few years ago I was departing SuvarnaBhumi with a international flight. Immigration told me that my multiple re-entry visa was 'wrong'. I told him to call a superior. That person asked me to proof that this visa was real! Hey, hello Immigration, that is your job! But, I showed the blue-green visa recu's from Phuket Immigration. Than I could proceed. ...

Kurt | 25 May 2019 - 10:49:29 

The money amount on the evidence table looks more about $ 50,000.  Where is the 'rest' of the money?  Were the fake visa stamps not noticed by thai immigration officers during his previous border check points crossings? What is wrong with Immigration? This is about 'national security', remember?  :-)

