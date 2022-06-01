Tengoku
Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket officials are reminding the public that a face mask must be worn at all times while in a public area, following another provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

COVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 10:32AM

Image: Phuket Info Center

The order, Phuket Provincial Order No. 30 /2565, was announced through a post online by the Phuket office of the Public relations Department at 10:52pm last night (May 31).

The new order comes into effect today (June 1).

The order was dated as signed by Governor Narong last Thursday (May 26), and repealed a previous order issued on Jan 7.

Under the latest order, exceptions to wearing a face mask while in public are when people are eating or drinking, exercising in a public area where people are more than two metres apart, and when verifying identity to a government official.

“Although COVID-19 infections are tending to decline continuously, there is still a need to watch and monitor the situation in order to control the outbreak in some areas, especially in risky places where there are groups of people or risk activities,” the new order noted.

The order noted that the face mask rule was especially required “in order that socio-economic activities can be continued in parallel with measures in public health and supporting the opening of the country”.

The order included the standard warnings that as the order is being implemented under the Emergency Decree, parties may not exercise their right to object under Section 30 paragraph two (1) of the Administrative Practices Act B.E.

Any person who violates or fails to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558, which incurs a penalty of a fine of up to B20,000, or Section 52 of the same Act, which incurs a penalty of up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

Violators may also be punished under Section 18 of the Royal Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, which incurs a penalty of up to two years in jail or a fine of up to B40,000, or both.

CaptainJack69 | 01 June 2022 - 12:06:21 

Not that it matters, the Thai's have managed to make face masks fashionable (so-called "developed" countries could have learnt from that) but COVID is finished and ALL restrictions should be removed. Phuket is seeing only 10-20 cases a day and all asymptomatic. Anyone not vaccinated by now has chosen so. It's time to get on with our lives.

Kurt | 01 June 2022 - 10:53:13 

For continuing wallowing in self satistaction Phuket Officialdom is now addicted to regimental ruling. And never forget the 'punishment paragraph'. What would be their limited life now without it? Same as take away a toy from a kid.

 

