PHUKET: The Director of Phuket International Airport Mr Petch Chancharoen yesterday (Nov 23) gave media a tour of the first section of Phuket Airport’s newly refurbished domestic terminal yesterday (Nov 23) ahead of it welcoming its first flights at 6am on Nov 28.

Friday 24 November 2017, 11:08AM

Inside the newly refurbished Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

‘Phase one’ of a two-phase renovation will be completed in time to accommodate passenger traffic during the high season, which began in Oct and will continue until Mar 2018.

“Phase one will be concluded by the time the first flights from Bangkok Airways and Thai AirAsia arrive at approximately 6am on Nov 28, and then phase two, in the north of the airport, will begin renovation, the is expected to be complete by June 2018,” said Mr Petch.

“The new domestic passenger terminal will accommodate both inbound and outbound passengers, and passengers will be comfortable with the space of the new check-in hall which now has 22 check-in counters,” he said.

“There is also be an expanded hallway to accommodate increased passenger traffic, and new public utilities in the passenger terminals.

“Passengers can also enter the domestic terminal using the entrance from Highway 4031, opposite the Phuket Aviation Refueling Station, PTT Public Company Limited,” he added.

“Outbound passengers can check-in on the second floor and arrivals can be welcomed on the first floor. Car parking for personal vehicles is available at the front the domestic passenger terminal, or, at the five-storey car park building which will connect to the domestic terminal with a walkway,” said Mr Petch.

New in-line security scanners have been installed into phase one of the domestic terminal, the same as those installed at the international terminal, confirmed Mr Petch.

“The project aims to increase passenger capacity at Phuket International Airport, however, the renovation of the terminal (phase) two may result in inconvenience to passengers and service users,” he noted.