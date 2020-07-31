Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FA Cup final gives Arteta chance to prove Arsenal are going places

FA Cup final gives Arteta chance to prove Arsenal are going places

FOOTBALL: Mikel Arteta insists even winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea tomorrow (Aug 1) will not salvage Arsenal’s season, but a trophy just eight months into his first managerial role will strengthen the impression the Gunners now have the right man in charge to right the ship.

FootballFA-Cup
By AFP

Friday 31 July 2020, 02:15PM

Pointing the way: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could win his first trophy as a manager in tomorrow’s FA Cup final. Photo: AFP

Pointing the way: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could win his first trophy as a manager in tomorrow’s FA Cup final. Photo: AFP

Arteta won the FA Cup as captain when Arsenal ended a nine-year trophy drought in 2014.

Yet despite winning the competition twice more in the six years since, standards have continued to slip at the Emirates since Arsene Wenger’s departure two years ago.

Despite an upturn since Arteta’s appointment in December, eighth place in the Premier League was the Londoners worst league finish in 15 years.

“For me this club deserves the best and you have to be fighting for every title,” said the Spaniard on the prospect of silverware and a place in the Europa League next season redeeming a miserable campaign.

“Obviously after everything that happened, if we are able to win the final and qualify for Europe, we can say it’s okay. But it’s not the level for this football club.”

The Europa League may be the poor relation to the riches and prestige of the Champions League, but failure to qualify for European football at all for the first time since the 1995/96 season would be a further blow to Arsenal’s already fragile finances.

Due to the lack of Champions League football, the Gunners posted a loss of £27 million (B1.1 billion) in the 2018/2019 campaign for the first time in 17 years.

That was despite generating nearly £40 million in TV and prize money from a run to the Europa League final and before the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic saw the club’s playing and coaching staff agree a 12.5% pay cut.

Victories over Liverpool and former employers Manchester City in the space of four days earlier this month have given Arteta plenty of credit in the bank from the Arsenal support.

But questions remain over how much he can do to restore the club’s former glories if he is not backed in the transfer market.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“The gap is enormous,” said Arteta after beating Liverpool despite having just 33% possession and three shots to the Premier League champions’ 24.

“You know how you build those squads, there is no magic.

“You need to improve with quality players and you need bigger squads to compete in this competition.”

Before looking to recruit for a rebuild, Arsenal also have to convince their outstanding talent to stay put.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just one goal behind Jamie Vardy in the battle for the Premier League Golden Boot despite playing in a struggling side and it was his two goals that saw off City in the semi-final to make it back to Wembley tomorrow.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has just one year left on his contract and given Arsenal’s financial predicament, it would make business sense to sell in the close season if Aubameyang cannot be convinced to extend his contract.

“It is our responsiblity to make him feel this is the right next step in his career,” said Arteta.

“In order to do that he needs to feel valued, feel that he belongs to us and we want him and he needs to believe we can take this club forward the way we want to do. He is an extremely key player in that.”

For one of Europe’s top strikers, Aubameyang has precious few medals with only a French League Cup at St Etienne and one German Cup with Dortmund to his name.

In what could be his final game for the club, a trophy at Wembley could go a long way to convincing Aubameyang to buy into Arteta’s project and Arsenal’s American owners, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, to do likewise in the transfer market in the coming months.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lampard aims to cap Chelsea comeback with FA Cup glory
Coronavirus claims Suzuki Cup
‘Baby Shark’ out to get his brother’s belt
F1 driver Perez tests positive for coronavirus, out of British Grand Prix
Racing Point’s wicked Vettel problem
World No.1 Barty skips US Open citing ‘significant’ virus risks
Rocket meets Thailand’s F1 at Crucible
Hole in none: how screen golf got serious in South Korea
Broad takes 500 Test wickets as England seal West Indies series win
CAS reveals Man City ignored UEFA investigation, but did not breach FFP
Wickets, runs and socially distanced fans – cricket in the coronavirus era
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Broad on brink of 500 club as England eye West Indies series win
Man Utd, Chelsea seal top-four spots on final day of Premier League
European football and survival up for grabs in Premier League finale

 

Phuket community
Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’

The Thai fantasies/lies are unlimited. It is hilarious what they can do pop up out of the high hat t...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Lalala. please don't encourage the apologists. Always the same comments. "Leave if you don...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards issue rip current warning after Russian man, Thai woman rescued

Doesn't matter how many lifeguards you have if people ignore warnings. Sadly there is no cure fo...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Phuket Governor, foreign people will not be impressed how Thai people are treated by Thai on Phuket....(Read More)

US, Australia seek new military cooperation in face of China

There will only be peace when the U.S. and Isreal are wiped out forever....(Read More)

Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket

Maybe every weekend should be made a four-day weekend?...(Read More)

Two snakes, one venomous, caught at Nai Harn

While we're on the subject of Nai Harn, could PN find out why the road around the lake remains b...(Read More)

CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

Thai soldiers returning from Hawaii, thai overseas workers/students ( 1 died in Cairo). Foreign dipl...(Read More)

CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

Funny survey. ( unless it is for domestic travellers only).Thailand keeps borders firm closed, which...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@emat, your 'reminder' is far from to the point. A entertainment lady married with foreigner...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
M Beach Club Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket

 