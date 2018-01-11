The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

F4 SEA gladiators descend upon Buriram

F4 SEA: The New Year has dawned a fresh start for the F4 SEA – fuelled by PETRON – calendar. This event takes place on the second weekend of the year in Thailand’s premier motorsport playground, Buriram United International Circuit, supporting Asian Le Mans on Children’s Day.

The Phuket News

Thursday 11 January 2018, 04:28PM

The fastest drivers in Asia will battle it out on the tarmac at the Buriram United International Circuit. Photo: Supplied
The fastest drivers in Asia will battle it out on the tarmac at the Buriram United International Circuit. Photo: Supplied

Located some 400 kilometres east of the Kingdom’s capital city Bangkok,the 4.554km long Buriram United International Circuit will field amazing local talents such as hot-shot rookie Kane Shepherd. The young Thai has already been crowned rookie event champion, but he’ll be bringing the heat to the rest of the grid in a bid to take home the Thai crown this weekend.

“Rookie champion? Yeah that’s great and all but what I really want to achieve this season is to be the overall champion” said the Bangkok native.

The teenager has been on the F4 SEA podium five times thus far out of 11 races, proving that he is on the right path to victory on home soil. 

Challenging him for glory is the lightning-quick Daniel Cao who has already won two events, as well as the Grimes brothers from the Philippines who brought the fight in Event 2.

Bollywood

Malaysian wheelman Nazim Azman, who brought home the cheers in Event 1, will be returning to take his place with the rest of the grid as they give Shepherd a run for his money.

In its inaugural visit to the high-speed circuit last year, F4 SEA saw Maori Faine Kahia clench his event champion’s trophy proudly atop the podium, having competed against ace drivers such as Indonesia’s Presley Martono and Akash Gowda of India for the title.

This event of the 2017-18 F4 SEA Championship promises its share of thrills and spills as the fastest drivers in Asia battle it out on the tarmac for the prestigious title of Thailand Event Champion at the Buriram United International Circuit.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga

It's a constitutional convention in governments that a cabinet minister bears the ultimate responsibility for the actions of their ministry or dep...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

Thanks ThePhuketNews, but the both life jackets will not fit for snorkelers and we see a lot of complaints from speedboats and boats operators. The &...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

Hi Asterix, we have just been sent them and they have been added to the story....(Read More)

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga

An Interior minister is personal responsible for the issue of a new ID card! Hahaha! Must be a 24/7 job than.Wondering how many Interior Minister a co...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

Harbour Department of Thailand should have provided photos of the models of life jackets that all tour boats must buy to be according to the new regul...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide

I know a few very good Thai dive instructors (though very few who don't have dual citizenship). Diving is a safety critical activity, like driving...(Read More)

Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army

The Thai Government is doing a good job in not interfering in this internationally one sided shown affair.Some of those "welcome all refugees&quo...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide

"Racist or xenophobic comments against Thai- Divemasters "or against Thais generally.On here? Impossible! Especially the expats commenting h...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide

A lot of racist and xenophobia comments against Thai Divemasters/Instructors. In Phuket, many foreign Instructors don't like to see Thai Divemast...(Read More)

Police say American ‘poo-thrower’ only on sleeping pills, not sex drugs

Must be one of those highly educated quality tourists from a highly developed civilized country....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.