F4 SEA: The New Year has dawned a fresh start for the F4 SEA – fuelled by PETRON – calendar. This event takes place on the second weekend of the year in Thailand’s premier motorsport playground, Buriram United International Circuit, supporting Asian Le Mans on Children’s Day.

Thursday 11 January 2018, 04:28PM

The fastest drivers in Asia will battle it out on the tarmac at the Buriram United International Circuit. Photo: Supplied

Located some 400 kilometres east of the Kingdom’s capital city Bangkok,the 4.554km long Buriram United International Circuit will field amazing local talents such as hot-shot rookie Kane Shepherd. The young Thai has already been crowned rookie event champion, but he’ll be bringing the heat to the rest of the grid in a bid to take home the Thai crown this weekend.

“Rookie champion? Yeah that’s great and all but what I really want to achieve this season is to be the overall champion” said the Bangkok native.

The teenager has been on the F4 SEA podium five times thus far out of 11 races, proving that he is on the right path to victory on home soil.

Challenging him for glory is the lightning-quick Daniel Cao who has already won two events, as well as the Grimes brothers from the Philippines who brought the fight in Event 2.

Malaysian wheelman Nazim Azman, who brought home the cheers in Event 1, will be returning to take his place with the rest of the grid as they give Shepherd a run for his money.

In its inaugural visit to the high-speed circuit last year, F4 SEA saw Maori Faine Kahia clench his event champion’s trophy proudly atop the podium, having competed against ace drivers such as Indonesia’s Presley Martono and Akash Gowda of India for the title.

This event of the 2017-18 F4 SEA Championship promises its share of thrills and spills as the fastest drivers in Asia battle it out on the tarmac for the prestigious title of Thailand Event Champion at the Buriram United International Circuit.