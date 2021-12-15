BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

F1 rivalry to set sail as Red Bull enters America’s Cup

F1 rivalry to set sail as Red Bull enters America’s Cup

SAILING: Red Bull announced today (Dec 15) it was entering a team in the America’s Cup yacht race, in a move that will take its bitter Formula One rivalry with Mercedes onto the water.

Sailing
By AFP

Wednesday 15 December 2021, 11:23AM

Class M1 boat “Alinghi 1” sails to win the 79th edition of the Bol d’Or sailing race on Lake Geneva on June 17, 2017. Photo: AFP

Class M1 boat “Alinghi 1” sails to win the 79th edition of the Bol d’Or sailing race on Lake Geneva on June 17, 2017. Photo: AFP

Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner said the team will partner with two-time America’s Cup winner Alinghi to challenge for yachting’s most prestigious trophy.

“Our F1 team is looking forward to helping this new member of our family to succeed... we will share our experiences, engineering tips, etc. It is a two-way cooperation,” he said in a statement.

Rival syndicate Ineos Britannia already has close ties to Mercedes, which has been involved in a furious tussle with Red Bull during the FI season.

It culminated in Red Bull’s flying Dutchman Max Verstappen being controversially crowned world champion over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton of Britain this week, in a result the German team looks set to appeal.

Both yachting teams will bring F1 technology to the spectacular 23-metre (75-foot) AC75 foiling monohulls used during the last America’s Cup, won by Team New Zealand off Auckland in March.

Art-Tec Design

Alinghi, owned by Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, won the America’s Cup in 2003 and 2007 but has not competed since 2010.

Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said applying more FI expertise to the foiling yachts promised to make the next edition of the America’s Cup one of the most exciting ever.

“We are seeing the merging of two of the most technologically advanced sports in the world on land and on the water, which is only going to be a good thing for the competition and the growth of the sport and its audiences,” he said.

The venue of the next America’s Cup in 2024 is yet to be determined, although Dalton has said it is unlikely to return to Auckland for financial reasons.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

War Elephants reach AFF Cup semis
Thais out to seal semis berth
Over 1,000 people take on the Thanyapura Trail Run
Verstappen beats Hamilton to title in controversial season finale
Thai ace Thongchai earns PGA Tour Champions card
Thailand cruise past Myanmar at Suzuki Cup
Verstappen beats Hamilton to crucial pole in title decider
Phuket karting protege on the right track
Root and Malan lead England fightback in first Ashes Test
Thongchai tied second going into final round of Q-School
Gerrard returns to Liverpool as COVID stalks Premier League
Laguna hosts beach volleyball triple-header
WBA Minimumweight clash set for Saphan Hin
England slump to 147 all out in disastrous start to Ashes
New sports venue opens in Kathu

 

Phuket community
Phuket Hotels Association welcomes new leadership team

It seems that the only accomplishment of the PHA is to convince the authorities that small guesthous...(Read More)

New safety measures at dive sites in national parks

Will drive up the cost of diving and put many smaller operators out of business on many of the deepe...(Read More)

Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

I am in Congo right now, supposed to come back in Jan. WFT knows what, when or how I will get back....(Read More)

New safety measures at dive sites in national parks

Oh my goodness, after decades of destruction a 5000 baht fine is now in place. I have always maintai...(Read More)

Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

I wear a full face helmet that fits correctly, and I know for a fact it covers my ears and decreas...(Read More)

Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@PG. Where are the hospitals getting the vaccines they are using? Are they buying them from the gov...(Read More)

Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

@christysweet. I understand the need to reduce accidents and increase enforcement. But, you saying h...(Read More)

COVID relegates Red Cross Fair to online only

Watch as oblivious vendors handle money, move their masks to pick their nose, and then prepare your ...(Read More)

COVID relegates Red Cross Fair to online only

Meantime the many crowded OTOP fairs with their endless food offerings have gone ahead unabated acro...(Read More)

Thai military intervenes over woman tourist in Phuket confronted over parking

The army/security top officials brought in to sort out a parking spat?! Haven't they got anythin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand

 