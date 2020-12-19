Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

F1 paddock reshuffle sees Albon out, Perez in

F1 paddock reshuffle sees Albon out, Perez in

FORMULA ONE: Thailand’s Alex Albon has been sidelined by Red Bull Racing in favour of Racing Point refugee Sergio Perez for the 2021 Formula One season.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Saturday 19 December 2020, 11:28AM

Albon’s fall came as rapidly as his rise. Photo: AFP.

Albon’s fall came as rapidly as his rise. Photo: AFP.

Albon, after just two seasons in the premier class, will be kept on as test and reserve driver.

Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner said the Thai would remain part of his squad’s preparation for major regulation changes in 2022.

“Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max [Verstappen] for 2021,” he said.

“Alex remains an important part of our team as test and reserve driver with a key focus on 2022 development, and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution.”

Albon’s fall came as rapidly as his rise.

Having abandoned his F1 dreams in 2018, an unexpected vacancy brought him to Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso in 2019, where he turned in an impressive six months.

He then earnt sudden promotion to Red Bull Racing that August to replace the wilting Pierre Gasly, where he continued his run of solid results.

But he struggled to build on his rookie campaign in 2020. The Red Bull Racing car was unstable to drive near the limit, and while the experienced Verstappen was able to thrash the RB16 into compliance, Albon couldn’t do the same.

It meant Red Bull Racing was in effect fielding one car against Mercedes’s two, leaving it strategically hamstrung.

On average around half a second behind Verstappen in qualifying, Albon returned just two podiums and 105 points compared to Verstappen’s 11 rostrums and 214 points, including two victories.

HeadStart International School Phuket

With aspirations for a title tilt in 2020, Albon’s position in the race team had become untenable, and with several Red Bull-backed juniors set to pressure for F1 drives, his reserve driver role is unlikely to keep him in the frame for a full-time return.

But Albon’s loss is Perez’s gain.

Perez was at risk of being locked out of the sport when Racing Point made the late decision to rip up his contract to hire four-time champion and ex-Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, in whom it saw greater value for its 2021 relaunch as Aston Martin.

Ironically Vettel has endured his worst season in Formula One while Perez has had his best. Despite missing two races with COVID, he finished fourth on the championship table behind only the Mercedes drivers and Verstappen and sensationally took a maiden victory at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

In doing so he dominated teammate Lance Stroll, who ended 11th in the standings. The Canadian is son of team owner Lawrence Stroll.

On this season alone he warranted a seat, and Red Bull Racing’s unusual decision to sign from outside its driver roster gives him the chance to fulfil his potential in race-winning machinery.

“The opportunity to race for a championship-contending team is something I have waited for since I arrived in Formula One,” Perez said. “The team has the same winning mentality as me and I am here to perform well and help the team fight for another title.”

There is a risk the one-year deal becomes a poisoned chalice. Few expect the Mexican to match Verstappen on pure pace, and after a career as an established midfield overachiever, a lacklustre season alongside the Dutchman could damage his reputation.

But a strong and consistent year in the notoriously unforgiving Red Bull Racing car - even if just behind Verstappen, which is all the team really wants of him - will be enough to keep him in the conversation for 2022, giving him the chance to compete in what is hoped will be a more competitive era for Formula One.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Premier League pretenders seek to prove title credentials
A clean sweep for Valentine, BISP’s Jiu-Jitsu champ
Russia handed two-year doping ban in ‘catastrophic blow to clean sport’
The end of an unlikely F1 season
Yuki Tsunoda to race for Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021
Firmino sinks Spurs as Liverpool go top, Baggies turn to Big Sam
‘No circumstances’ under which Olympics will be cancelled, says Tokyo governor
Khan impresses in derby demolition
All Blacks face France in ‘special’ 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stages
Kim A-Lim storms to US Women’s Open crown
Liverpool and Spurs held, Foxes sniff top-spot as Arsenal implode
Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi
Fiziev the latest Tiger Muay Thai Gym star to shine in UFC
Phuket hosts the inaugural Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup
Manchester derby fires blanks, fans help Everton upend Chelsea

 

Phuket community
MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

@Jor12. Yes there is. Because they are all corrupt and he is the only one standing up to them maybe....(Read More)

US Navy to be ‘more assertive’ in countering China in Pacific

@Tbird The only thing loser Donald will run as a president will be some of his dubious company&...(Read More)

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

@Jor12 You absolutely nailed it ! What to think about a poster and his comment if he can't e...(Read More)

New 120km/h speed limit will not apply in Phuket

Thank Buddha for that. Enough carnage on Phuket's road already without upping the speed limit....(Read More)

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

@Foot There is no reason for me to believe that those figures are completely made up.If you have an...(Read More)

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

Good old Dek as an expert on anything and everything ( in his own mind) once again attacking anyone ...(Read More)

MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

I love this guy. At first I was sceptical...thinking this was going to be like all the other "i...(Read More)

MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

Paddy...you're joking of course? There is good reason why 57 of his fellow colleagues want him o...(Read More)

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

dek...also, if his population figures are wrong and his percentage of infections is wrong, the rest ...(Read More)

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

@DeKaaskopp. Just one question for you "De." Do you believe the Thai numbers to be accur...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 