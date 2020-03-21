THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

F1 drivers to stage virtual reality races

F1 drivers to stage virtual reality races

FORMULA ONE: Formula One’s drivers will battle it out in an Esports Virtual Grand Prix series in a bid to give fans their racing fix while the season is delayed by the coronavirus.

Formula-One
By AFP

Saturday 21 March 2020, 12:37PM

Sebastian Vettel (left) and Lewis Hamilton will be among the drivers battling it out in virtual reality. Photo: AFP

Sebastian Vettel (left) and Lewis Hamilton will be among the drivers battling it out in virtual reality. Photo: AFP

The 2020 campaign has been put on hold due to the pandemic and races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Holland, Spain and Monaco were all postponed.

Formula One chiefs are aiming to start racing in Azerbaijan on June 7, but to fill the void for now the sport has asked current F1 drivers to play a racing game featuring as-yet unnamed celebrity guests.

“Featuring a number of current F1 drivers, the series has been created to enable fans to continue watching Formula 1 races virtually, despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation that has affected this season’s opening race calendar,” a statement said.

“The first race of the series will see current F1 drivers line up on the grid alongside a host of stars to be announced in due course.

“In order to guarantee the participants safety at this time, each driver will join the race remotely.”

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris took part in two separate virtual races last weekend following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

The races will be run for 28 laps for around 90 minutes and will take place at the same time as the postponed Grands Prix would have occurred.

The events start this weekend with the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix run on the official 2019 F1 video game.

Viewers will be able to tune in via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch with a qualifying session to determine the grid preceding the race itself.

Results will not count towards the F1 world championship, but the plan is to run the virtual tournament until real racing can return.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tom Brady signs NFL contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
‘Weird and eerie’ as Aussie sport plays to empty stadiums
Coronavirus claims Monaco Formula 1 GP
COVID 19 – Football 0
Australia aiming to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
‘Putting us in danger’ – Olympic athletes’ concerns grow
South African cricketers in self-isolation after aborted India tour
Financial fears spur Australian sport to play on despite virus
US PGA Championship called off amid coronavirus pandemic
Wimbledon still planning for play despite virus mayhem
UEFA postpones Euro 2020 by a year due to coronavirus
Botched Australian Grand Prix must be a wake up call for F1
‘Heartbreaking’: Olympic torch events downscaled over virus
ACST Phuket cricket week cancelled
Fate of Euro 2020 to be determined as UEFA set for crisis meeting

 

Phuket community
Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide

Except at Phuket Fantasea apparently!!!...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Only 5? multiply that by at least 100, these liars think we are as stupid as they are. Are there nig...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

It has been proven worldwide, transparency/openness by Governments are key factors to get inhabitant...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

I wonder if the warmth in the tropics is a factor in it not spreading more? I think indoor heatin...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

Dang. * lots.. ( give us back edit function, please)...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

Foot, that is BS. Many, many of all ages are at risk- diabetes is a big factor. People who are deal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

If both people are wearing masks, exchange of droplets is far less. It's a sensible precaution...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

What is th eincubation period for the test to be reliable? 2 weeks? More ? Do we know? Unforgivabl...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Yesterday someone told me they had "heard" 6 people were being treated in Patong hospital....(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Alright people, calm down. We don't know the time frame here. This family might have only just p...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Singha
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Sea Bees
The LifeCo Phuket

 