Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

F1 chiefs ponder new venues to save virus-hit season

F1 chiefs ponder new venues to save virus-hit season

FORMULA ONE: A series of races at new venues could be staged in an attempt to salvage F1’s coronavirus-hit season, the sport’s chief Chase Carey said yesterday (May 7).

Formula-One
By AFP

Friday 8 May 2020, 10:09AM

F1 boss Chase Carey sees a 15-18 race season still possible. Photo: AFP

F1 boss Chase Carey sees a 15-18 race season still possible. Photo: AFP

On the day that Liberty Media, the company which runs the sport, reported a collapse in revenues of more than US$200 million (B6.4 billion) in the first quarter of the year, Carey insisted that a 15-18 race season was still possible.

He also admitted that all scenarios are on the table “including the remote possibility of no racing in 2020”.

So far, 10 races of what was to have been a record 22-event championship have either been cancelled or postponed.

The season will only get underway in Austria on July 5 and behind closed doors.

“We have two primary challenges, identifying locations where we can hold the races and determining how we transport all necessary parties and their equipment to that location for a race,” said Carey.

“We’re in discussion with all of our promoters as well as some tracks that are not currently on our 2020 calendar to ensure we explore all options.”

New venues which are reportedly being considered are Portimao in Portugal and Imola in Italy, once the long-time home of the San Marino Grand Prix.

Austria’s Spielberg circuit is expected to host a second race on July 12 with Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, also tipped for back-to-back events on July 19 and 26.

“We are in advanced stages of putting together a schedule of additional European races through early September, including races during the traditional August break,” added Chase.

BB and B

“We will then plan to race in Asia and the Americas in September, October, November before finishing in the Gulf in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.

“We hope to have a calendar with 15 to 18 races.”

He added: “We expect the early part of the calendar to be races without fans, but we hope to be able to allow fans to attend in the latter part of the year.”

Earlier yesterday, Liberty announced that their F1 revenue had collapsed to just $39 million in the first three months of the year, from $246 million in the same period in 2019, a dramatic drop of 84%.

The operating loss reached $137 million compared to $47 million over the same period last year.

The share price of Liberty Media’s F1 activities stood 0.4% lower in mid-session trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday at $29.47.

The stock has lost almost 33% of its value since the start of the year.

Carey at least had some positive news to share in his conference call, claiming that the first three ‘virtual’ races staged this year had generated 12.9 million digital views and total viewership, including TV, standing at an estimated 16.3 million.

“We will continue with these virtual GPs until we return to racing,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PFA chief suggests shorter matches to lighten load on players
US women footballers lose equal-pay case
MGM pitches plan for NBA to finish season in Vegas
PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over
Maradona pleads for ‘Hand of God’ to end pandemic
Games chief: 2021 Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over
F1 season set for Austria start as French Grand Prix cancelled
Kiradech learns to value life more
Premier League ‘aims to resume June 8’ with fan-free matches in limited number of venues
Thai stars among best in Japan
Impossible to delay Olympics again, says Tokyo chief
Rugby Australia slams ‘dark forces’ after female CEO quits
FAT seeks PM’s nod to start leagues
Woods and Mickelson could join Brady and Manning for May charity match
Danish football club offers drive-in viewing for match

 

Phuket community
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Dek, are you trying to tell us that all bars, all hotels, all entertainment venues, all restaurants ...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing more curbs

I miss the intellectual thinking of General-ministers about the 'New Normal'. They just stic...(Read More)

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Why this very rich Patong business 'leader' not follow the example of Mr Jens and khun Artti...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

You are right LaLaLa. Many restaurants are overpriced here. Why should tourists come here if food a...(Read More)

Turning the Corner: Food relief effort highlights COVID impact in Cherng Talay

On some pictures they do not wear cloves and cutting vegetables. Sanitary wise not a good idea. And ...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

I recommended a while a go to build a pipeline to deep sea port.Water Tanker ships could anchor ther...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Why not open the beach half days ? People can wear a mask while walking. Walking on beach is more h...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

And are the Phuket ditches and canals already cleaned/cleared for coming rains ? Usually we not see...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

@friend So you can put your concerns directly,I have arranged a meeting for you with the governor to...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Keep them closed until the end of the month humans don’t not know how to respect or look after the...(Read More)

 

Seara Sports
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 