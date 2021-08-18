The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

F1’s calendar cram uncertain on the path to Abu Dhabi

F1’s calendar cram uncertain on the path to Abu Dhabi

FORMULA ONE: Less than half the 2021 Formula 1 season has been completed, but where the remaining 12 rounds will be raced is as much a mystery as who will win the title in December.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Wednesday 18 August 2021, 08:16AM

Will COVID force the sun to set on any of the 12 remaining races in the F1 calendar this year? Photo: AFP

Will COVID force the sun to set on any of the 12 remaining races in the F1 calendar this year? Photo: AFP

Formula 1 is enjoying its traditional August summer break, and with up to 12 races still to run from the end of the month to December, the teams would do well to maximise their rest.

The ongoing pandemic has put unprecedented strain on this intrepid sport. Last year, having delayed the start of the season until July, Formula 1 raced 17 times in 23 weeks, or once every 10 and a half days. Including the opening half of this year, the sport has been on a 28-race binge in 56 weeks, exactly one grand prix a fortnight on average.

But to reach a record-breaking 23 rounds the second half of 2021 will be more intense still, with 12 races spread over 16 weekends. Featuring a race every nine days spanning Europe, Russia, Japan, the Americas and the Middle East, the run to December will be the most gruelling schedule of grands prix in F1 history.

It will be a test of human endurance, with the close title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, likely to go down to the wire, but the challenge is being made more onerous by the uncertainty stitched into the schedule.

Formula 1 allowed races to cram into the second half of the year hopeful for relaxed COVID restrictions and eased international travel barriers, and this has partly come to pass. The United States could have as many as two grands prix, while Mexico and even Brazil are increasingly likely to go ahead, unimaginable only a few months ago. The successful hosting of the Olympics has also kept the prospect of the Japanese Grand Prix alive, though it is yet to be confirmed by local authorities.

But permission to enter these countries is only half the battle. With so many races in such a short space of time, stringing them together is proving substantially more difficult.

The main sticking point is avoiding quarantine requirements in the United Kingdom, where seven of the 10 teams, almost all F1 personnel and most of the media reside. With an already burdensome workload and travel schedule, sacrificing to isolation the precious little personal time remaining would be a bridge too far.

At the time of writing Brazil, Mexico and Turkey are red-listed nations, for which 10 days of hotel quarantine are mandatory upon arrival in the UK.

A convenient workaround is to schedule another race immediately after each of these to absorb seven or eight of the 10 days, leaving only the balance to be served upon return. But currently Turkey on 3 October is hanging on the decision on the Japanese Grand Prix on the following weekend, while Mexico problematically precedes Brazil on 31 October and 7 November without a race afterwards.

A double round in the United States is being prepared to bolster the calendar if Japan falls away, while F1 also has one ‘joker’ race in lieu of the cancelled Australian Grand Prix in November, which is shaping up to be a new event in Qatar.

But even then a major reshaping of the calendar would be required to work around the red-listed nations, and with the balance of the 12 rounds, including Qatar, on the UK’s amber list anyway, any major spike in cases could downgrade them have them upgraded to red and the delicate dance around these patchwork regulations thrown into disarray.

Formula 1 has confounded its critics in successfully executing ambitious itineraries this year and last with very few COVID infections, but it will have to be nimbler and more enterprising still in its determination to race a record 23 times in the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.

The race continues behind the scenes to keep the racing on track to December.

Current F1 calendar

Belgium 29 August

Netherlands 5 September

Italy 12 September

Russia 26 September

Turkey* 3 October

Japan 10 October

United States 24 October

Mexico* 31 October

Brazil* 7 November

TBC 21 November

Saudi Arabia 5 December

Abu Dhabi 12 December

*Denotes UK red list

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics
Strong Thai showing at women’s Scottish Open
Man City shocked by Kane-less Tottenham
Why PSG move means Messi cannot be considered as the GOAT
Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool cruise to opening day wins
Atu becomes first BISP alumnus to make Olympic bow
Phuket-based golf star continues to shine
Newbies Brentford beat Arsenal to make flying start
Tokyo 2020 Olympics emerges as a winner
Fans return to crank up the hype as the Premier League is back
Patty, Ariya lead Thai bid at Scottish Open
Cows level series at ACG
Messi joins PSG with Barcelona legacy intact
After 26 years and nine world titles, Rossi calls it quits
Tokyo hands Olympic baton to Beijing but controversy looms

 

Phuket community
Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

@Kurt If,if ,if ! What makes you think that one infected 10 other people. And speaking about NZ.Yo...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Kurt I agree completely planes are less likely to spread Covid but the costs to run a 30-40% capacit...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Kurt,there are no flights to Bangkok at the moment.So the only solution are buses or mini vans. Don&...(Read More)

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

Kurt, New Zealands vaccination rate is much lower than Phuket. We will see if their policy of locki...(Read More)

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

Yesterday, on 860+ 500= 1360 tested only. Total 18 positive tested. If each of them infected another...(Read More)

Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants

Many high ranking RTP top brass involved in handing out the devices. Why phone costs not published? ...(Read More)

Chinese test kits given green light

The testing kits are sold twice the price of what government paid to supplier. Where is the 100% pro...(Read More)

Police deny using live ammunition against demonstrators

A bullet is a great piece of evidence. Much of the time in a ballistic data bank the gun will be fou...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Busses/Mini Van's stop several times during a 12-13 hrs journey at restaurant locations/toilets....(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

@Christy Sweet, you are right. However, airport staff are there anyway and safe in behavior. Many Mi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 