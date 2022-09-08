Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Eyeing Asia pivot, Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia

Eyeing Asia pivot, Putin says 'impossible' to isolate Russia

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said yesterday (Sept 7) it was “impossible” to isolate Russia and hailed Asia’s growing global influence, as Moscow looks east in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.

RussianUkraineMyanmarChinese
By AFP

Thursday 8 September 2022, 11:04AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia. Photo: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia. Photo: AFP

Washington and Brussels have pummelled Moscow with a barrage of economic and personal sanctions after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Facing deteriorating ties with Western capitals, Moscow is seeking to pivot the country towards the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this,” Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has been replaced by other global challenges “threatening the whole world”, including “sanctions fever in the West”.

Putin blamed the “elusive dominance” of the United States and “the stubborn refusal of Western elites to see and recognise objective facts”.

He added that Russia is “coping with the technological, financial and economic aggression of the West”, insisting the economic situation in Russia is “stabilising”.

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia’s economy is weathering the barrage of sanctions well, as the Kremlin’s ties with the West sink to new lows.

As Moscow seeks to instead bolster ties with Asia - especially key ally China - Putin welcomed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs.

“The role... of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region has significantly increased,” he said at the forum, adding that partnerships will create “colossal new opportunities for our people”.

Putin was joined at the forum by China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu - who ranks third in the Chinese government hierarchy - with a bilateral meeting scheduled for later in the day.

Putin also met Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, whose government is facing diplomatic isolation as well.

Putin hailed Myanmar as a “long-standing and reliable partner”, while Min Aung Hlaing called the Russian president “a leader of the world”.

Putin-Xi meeting

Putin’s participation in the forum in the Far East - a region with close geopolitical and economic ties to Russia’s Asian neighbours - comes a day after the Russian president oversaw large-scale military drills there.

The week-long manoeuvres, called Vostok-2022, were concluding yesterday and involved several Kremlin-friendly countries, including China.

Putin is expected next week to hold an in-person meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who has not left China since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two leaders will meet at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16, a Russian diplomat said yesterday.

Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer in recent years, ramping up cooperation as part of what they call a “no limits” relationship, acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine and provided diplomatic cover by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv, heightening tensions between China and the West.

Tensions were further strained during the August visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which China considers its territory.

Moscow was in full solidarity with Beijing during the visit, with Putin accusing Washington of “destabilising” the world.

In a sign of further rapprochement, Russia announced Tuesday that China will be switching from US dollars to the national currencies of the two countries - yuan and rubles - to pay for deliveries of Russian natural gas.

Putin said yesterday that “confidence has been lost” in US dollars, euros and British pounds, and Russia is distancing itself from such “unreliable, compromised” currencies.

Phuket community
Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

More and more one gets impression that PLTO is the spil in organized transport cartels setting. It m...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

It is not the increased fines that make it conductive to corruption. It is the standard of people ac...(Read More)

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

@fascinated. Tiny Thai male brains with huge egos is more accurate....(Read More)

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

Why are these useless male oxygen thieves allowed to walk amongst the public? Take them out of the g...(Read More)

Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner

Surprised he has not been bashed to death by other prisoners disgusted with what he did. Many have t...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

Wow,that was yesterday the nicest joke of the Thai day. ...."To stop corruption"...... Ha...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

[PLTO chief threatens the full extent of the law.] Isn't issuing threats against the law? Does T...(Read More)

Fire engulfs hotel supply townhome unit

It's all so simple on Pkuket. In traffic it is 'slippery road'. Fires always due toe...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

What a load of BS!! Travelling to Samui to "interview and apologise" to the passengers AFT...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

"complaints about the illegal use of private cars to hire passengers" Geez I wonder who wa...(Read More)

 

