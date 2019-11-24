THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Extreme surfers catch record waves in Portuguese town

Extreme surfers catch record waves in Portuguese town

SURFING: Big wave surfers have been flocking to a formerly sleepy Portuguese fishing town, chasing monster waves that are some of the highest ever surfed.

Surfing
By AFP

Sunday 24 November 2019, 12:17PM

Waves in Nazare, on Portugal’s Atlantic coast, can reach up to 30 metres during the winter. Photo: AFP

Waves in Nazare, on Portugal’s Atlantic coast, can reach up to 30 metres during the winter. Photo: AFP

French surfer Justine Dupont conquered a 20-metre wave last week. Photo: AFP

French surfer Justine Dupont conquered a 20-metre wave last week. Photo: AFP

French surfer Justine Dupont conquered a 20-metre wave last week. Photo: AFP

French surfer Justine Dupont conquered a 20-metre wave last week. Photo: AFP

Nazare has become increasingly popular over the last four years with extreme surfers. Photo: AFP

Nazare has become increasingly popular over the last four years with extreme surfers. Photo: AFP

Garrett McNamara broke a Guinness World Record in 2011 after conquering a 78-foot wave. Photo: AFP

Garrett McNamara broke a Guinness World Record in 2011 after conquering a 78-foot wave. Photo: AFP

« »

Earlier this month the news broke that a set of fearsome 20-metre (65-feet) waves were coming to the small town of Nazare on Portugal’s Atlantic coast.

The message spread like wildfire and soon extreme surfers and sports fans – as well as keen photographers – arrived at the town's Praia de Norte beach.

They gathered on the roof of a red lighthouse, listening to the deafening roar and watching in awe as the waves smashed against the cliffs. From the viewing point you cannot see where the waves end, giving the illusion the colossal walls of water could engulf their audience.

But the masses just missed out on seeing French surfer Justine Dupont have the ride of her life on November 13.

It could be a new surfing world record set by a woman.

“I began riding the wave, I felt I was going faster than usual, and that it was steeper,” the 28-year-old surfer tells AFP.

“I had the feeling it was never ending… I could fly away!”

‘It’s mad!’

The massive wave has not been measured yet, but is expected to be at least 20 metres high.

It will have to exceed the 2018 mark of 20.72 metres set by Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira, also in Nazare, to become a record.

The verdict, judged by the governing body the World Surf League, will not be given until spring next year.

Dupont has spent four winters chasing the extreme waves in Nazare.

She said the seaside town with a population of 15,000 has become a surf haven over the last few years.

“It’s mad!” she said. “Two years ago we went to see the sea by the lighthouse, there were no cars parked – now, you can’t drive.”

The monster waves have always crashed at the town’s beach, but surfers had previously ignored Portugal and gravitated towards beaches in California and Hawaii.

Nazare was put on the surfing map in 2010 when the town’s mayor launched an initiative to attract surfers during the winter.

“We were looking for someone who could develop big wave surfing,” said Pedro Pisco, a local sports minister.

He asked for help from Garrett McNamara, who until last year held the world record for the highest wave ever surfed.

‘Now it’s crowded’

“No surfer considered Portugal a great surfing destination, but I was looking for a 100-foot (30-metre) wave,” Hawaiian surfer said.

A Nazare bodyboarder invited McNamara to the town, wanting to find someone who could take on the spectacular waves.

In November 2011, McNamara broke a Guinness World Record after riding a 78-foot (23.77 metre) wave.

Today, at the age of 52, the surfer is considered a “god”, said Anne-Marie Sana-Boisson, who owns a market stall in Nazare.

She said the town has changed rapidly over the last four years – and not necessarily for the better.

“At first there was a few people but now it’s crowded.”

She said many buildings are being constructed and sold, making it “hard to find houses”.

But she admitted the town has become “more dynamic”. And, she adds, not everything is closed over winter as it was before.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Laguna Phuket Triathlon makes its mark
Breezing through Brazil
‘Special one’ Mourinho named Spurs boss after Pochettino sacking
BISP extends global reach with 2019 Soccer 7s
Spurs sack Pochettino amid results slump
Ramsey fires Wales to Euro 2020, rounds off main qualifying phase
Thailand, Vietnam end in goalless draw
‘Hollywood bowl’ shines at Kamala Open
Ratchanok stumbles in Hong Kong Open final
Verstappen best in bizarre Brazil
Verstappen controls pole at Brazilian GP Qualifying
Laguna Phuket Triathlon to see clash of multiple champions
A competitive month for anglers
Tigers tame War Elephants in World Cup qualifier
Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

...Why thai very anti communist top brass buys submarines from communist China?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

Is not to justify. That whole sub marine adventure will go the same ways as that 2nd hand helicopter...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

Here's an idea. They could start charging those pesky foreigners more than our blessed Thai nati...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

It whet you get when you have military government, they just want new toys for their mates to play w...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

100% correct vegas. Every year the same "Black water" as they call it. When the klongs bec...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

Another field of incompetence with no improvements for the future. Time to run stories on sewage fl...(Read More)

Speedboat destroyed as garbage pile fire spreads near homes

Blessing in disguise...one less boat to injure and kill tourists....(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

Strategy to keep tourists safe on Phuket beaches: Remove beach chairs, services and food vendors bu...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

A senseless comment from @Fascinated . The article here is about a dead person, not about f wedding....(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

@ Fascinated, Thank you for your fascination about me, in such a way that you now even include me i...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Football