THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Extreme isolation: world’s last virus-free corners hold tight

Extreme isolation: world’s last virus-free corners hold tight

WORLD: A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific may seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic – but residents on Palau say life right now is far from idyllic.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Tuesday 31 March 2020, 08:45PM

Tonga is one of the Pacific nations that has reported zero virus cases, along with Palau, Micronesia and others. Photo: AFP

Tonga is one of the Pacific nations that has reported zero virus cases, along with Palau, Micronesia and others. Photo: AFP

The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere.

The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica.

A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometres from its nearest neighbours, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific, which has acted as a buffer against the virus.

Along with strict travel restrictions, this seems to have kept infections at bay for a number of nations including Tonga, the Solomons Islands, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

But remoteness is not certain to stop the relentless march of the new disease. The Northern Mariana Islands confirmed its first cases over the weekend, followed by a suspected death on Monday (Mar 30).

Klamiokl Tulop, a 28-year-old artist and single mum, is hopeful Palau can avoid the fate of Wuhan, New York or Madrid – where better-resourced health services were overrun.

But she describes a growing sense of dread, a fear that the virus is coming or could already be on the island undetected.

“You can feel a rising tension and anxiety just shopping,” she told AFP. “Stores are crowded even more during non-payday weeks.”

There have been several scares on Palau, including a potential case that saw one person placed into quarantine this week as authorities await test results.

Antarctic seclusion

Inside Australia’s four remote Antarctic research bases, around 90 people have found themselves ensconced on the only virus-free continent as they watch their old home transform beyond recognition.

There is no need for social distancing in the tundra.

“They’re probably the only Australians at the moment that can have a large dinner together or have the bar still open or the gym still open,” Antarctic Division Operations manager Robb Clifton told AFP.

The bases are now isolated until November, so the group is safe, but Clifton admits “the main thing that’s on the mind of expeditioners is how their loved ones are going back home.”

In some places, reporting no cases does not always mean there are no cases to report.

North Korea has portrayed emergency measures as an unqualified success in keeping COVID-19 out, despite sustained epidemics in neighbouring China and South Korea.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

But state media also appears to have doctored images to give ordinary North Koreans face masks – handing sceptics reason to believe the world’s most secretive government may not be telling the whole truth.

Waiting for the inevitable?’

While Palau has no confirmed cases, it has still been gripped by the society-altering fears and economic paralysis that have affected the rest of the world.

Supermarket aisles in the country’s largest town Koror have seen panic buying and there are shortages of hand sanitisers, masks and alcohol.

The islands depend heavily on goods being shipped or flown in, meaning supplies can quickly run low.

United Airlines used to fly six times a week from nearby Guam – which has seen more than 50 cases – but now there is just one flight a week.

“Look at how bad we coped when shipments were late before this pandemic happened,” Tulop said. “Everyone was practically in uproar.”

Residents have been practising social distancing. Doctors are waiting for test kits to arrive from Taiwan. The government is building five isolation rooms that will be able to hold up to 14 patients.

It all feels like waiting for the inevitable.

“I would like to be optimistic we won’t get the virus,” Tulop said. “But Palau would most definitely get it. We rely heavily on tourism and most of us even need to travel for work.”

Rondy Ronny’s job is to host big tourist events, but work has already dried up, and he admits to being “very anxious”.

“I have loans and bills and payments due,” he said. “This will definitely put me back, I hope the government will do something about our economy too, to help it recover.”

Palau’s biggest test may yet come with the first positive case.

But even in the most remote corners of the world, the impact of this truly global pandemic is already being felt.

Nowhere, it seems, is truly virus-free.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong cluster grows, Phuket hotels closed! Fear over elephants! || March 31
Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold
Tiger believed to have killed man in national park
Canadian children among Phuket COVID-19 infected, total confirmed cases hit 69
Thailand confirms 127 new COVID-19 cases and one death
Phuket hotels look to close during lockdown
Obec moves high school entrance exams online
90% cut in travel targeted to contain virus spread
Global lockdown tightens as virus deaths mount
Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin
Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coronavirus shuts Phuket beaches; 27 Thailand cops infected || March 30
Confirmed! Phuket Airport to close
Electricity outage to hit Rawai
Patong COVID infections continue to bloom, total Phuket cases hit 62

 

Phuket community
Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold

Close all this elephant,tiger ,monkey +++ place’s forever. And all this owners have made millions ...(Read More)

Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold

"Dire fears for the welfare of thousands of elephants throughout the country have been raised w...(Read More)

Tiger believed to have killed man in national park

I thought national parks were close, anyway, what fool goes out , at night, looking for what is thou...(Read More)

Phuket hotels look to close during lockdown

We're Italian tourists and beacause our Country has been the first to be banned right now has no...(Read More)

Living with COVID-19

Yes GerryT81, This is just a advertisement. Common Sense make you look through it. In Thailand peopl...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association steps up with clearing roadside trash

Thumbs up!Driving through Phuket’s Back Streets it looks a lot like to drive to a rubbish dump lit...(Read More)

Phuket hotels look to close during lockdown

@ Nasa, this article answers your question. There are around 400 registered hotels on Phuket. And I...(Read More)

Stimulus handout could see 20m apply

Today people are getting replies denying their applications because their ID card information is inc...(Read More)

Red Bull official wanted drivers to deliberately catch coronavirus

Glad to see someone still has some perspective. You get immunity to viruses by contracting them. Thi...(Read More)

52 hotels in Phuket announce plans to close: THA President

@Nasa12: And how many of their staff are registered for social security? Everyone else is screwed be...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Singha
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand

 