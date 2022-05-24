Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case

CHON BURI: A 37-year-old man arrested and charged for attacking a Russian female teacher last week in Chon Buri has been additionally charged for using violence to sexually attack and detain another person, police have said.

violenceRussiancrime

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 08:52AM

Elena Zyalkova is taken to Bang Lamung Hospital after the assault on May 18. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thamsuthee, investigation commander of Provincial Police Region 2, yesterday (May 23) outlined the extra indictments that suspect Kantheepop Thanachotsomboon has been charged with, reports the Bangkok Post.

This comes after Elena Zyalkova, 38, who was jogging near Mab Prachan reservoir in tambon Nong Prue was allegedly attacked by Kantheepop on Wednesday (May18).

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said their investigation found the suspect used a hard object to hit Ms Zyalkova on the head. The suspect also punched her in the stomach before pulling her to an area with high grass where he attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim fought him and cried for help, which resulted in the suspect fleeing the scene to avoid being caught.

A reenactment of the crime was made, according to police from Provincial Police Region 2 and then Nong Prue police station charged the suspect who had earlier only admitted to an assault charge.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said Kantheepop stated that he attacked the jogger because he needed to release some tension. On his way home, finding the victim alone, he punched her many times and did not intend to rape or rob her. The police did not believe his statement.

Police said Ms Zyalkova was in a dazed state and walking on the road to Mab Prachan reservoir in tambon Nong Prue when she was found on Wednesday.

She was wearing a jogging suit and had head injuries. There were bruises on her neck and abrasions all over her body.

When first asked what happened, she said she could not remember.