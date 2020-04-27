The three-month extension from May 1 to July 31 was printed in the Royal Gazette on Friday. The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry and was signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, reports the Bangkok Post.
The extension covers foreigners holding all types of non-immigrant visas, including visas on arrival, visa-free arrivals and border passes, according to the Royal Gazette.
The Immigration Bureau explained on its website that foreign residents required to re-enter the country within one year will not be penalised for missing the deadline.
However, it warned that border pass holders have to leave Thailand within a week of the checkpoints reopening.
The extraordinary measures are designed to help foreigners cope with the travel restrictions and border closures enacted in the campaign to contain Covid-19.
