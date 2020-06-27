Explosive device falls from tree in front of Patong hotel

PHUKET: Police are investigating a homemade explosive device that fell from a tree at a construction site on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd in Patong this morning (June 27).

patongSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 27 June 2020, 01:22PM

Hotel owner Ms Rawee was asked to answer some questions from police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The device fell to the ground after small tress at the site were bumped by a crane. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The device fell to the ground after small tress at the site were bumped by a crane. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police and Phuket Tourist Police were called to the scene, in front of the Hangout Phuket Lokal hotel, at 9:30am.

The area was sealed off while police inspected and safely recovered the device.

The device was found after a crane being used to carry out renovations to the front of the hotel accidentally bumped a tree, causing the device to fall to the ground, construction contractor Suwan Khamkom, 40, told the police.

The device was wrapped in plastic and bound with white tape, he added.

Seeing the device fall to the ground, workers at the site went to investigate. They saw the device and quickly informed hotel owner Parawee Karasek, 53, and the police.

EOD officers arrived and recovered the device, explained Maj Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

Police are now questioning Ms Rawee at Patong Police Station in the hope of uncovering the origin of the device and the motive for placing it in the tree in front of the hotel.