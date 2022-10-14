Explosion, fire at smelting plant in Wichit

PHUKET: A blocked pipe caused a loud explosion at a smelting plant in Wichit this afternoon (Oct 14), sparking a fire and sending a dense cloud of black smoke into the sky.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 October 2022, 06:35PM

Officers from Muang Phuket District Office reported that the explosion was heard at about 3:30pm.

Two fire trucks from Wichit Municipality were dispatched to the scene, in Moo 7, Wichit, and were able to control the fire, officials reported.

Wichit Police initial reports marked that the explosion was caused by a pipe at the plant becoming blocked, causing a build-up of pressure. The ensuing blast set part of the factory on fire.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Wichit Police and other officials are continuing their investigation into the incident.