Exploring the Unseen Thailand: 5 Offbeat Destinations

Thailand conjures up pictures of exotic islands just by mentioning it. There are also picture-perfect beaches. There are also beautiful blue waves and full moon parties.



By In Conjunction

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 01:33PM

https://images.pexels.com/photos/5608211/pexels-photo-5608211.jpeg

It’s no surprise that this leads visitors to well-known and budget-friendly destinations like Phuket, Bangkok, and Pattaya. However, Thailand’s true beauty extends beyond the typical tourist attractions.



If you look a bit further, you can find lesser-known locations that provide unique and pleasant experiences. So, do you want to discover what those hidden diamonds are?



While we all want to travel, it is evident that a luxurious destination demands a hefty budget. Hence, investing and diversifying your investments in different instruments is wise. For crypto enthusiasts looking for a solid platform that allows you not only to buy theta and other altcoins but offers you multiple features and ensures security, you must explore Bybit.



Dive into our list of Thailand’s five most unusual destinations.

Top 5 Offbeat Destinations of Thailand

1. Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi is ideal for the environment and history enthusiasts. Its ticket to fame is a bridge across the Kwai River. It was featured in the film of the same name. And the bridge was erected as part of the Thai-Burmese railway by Allied POWS (prisoners of war). Since then, many of them have died in the process, garnering the moniker "Death Railway."

As a result, these historical landmarks make the trip worthwhile. Kanchanaburi is also host to the Erawan National Park, a site of breathtaking waterfalls. So, instead of rehashing history lessons, go on a trip through this beautiful park and discover its spectacular waterfalls. Don’t forget to include Kanchanaburi in your list of unusual places to visit in Thailand.

2. Sukhothai

Thailand’s first capital was Sukhothai. And the location of numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The Sukhothai Ancient Park is a history buff’s dream, with over 200 historical sites and architectural remains. While exploring the ruins, you will pass through picturesque villages, calm streams, and lush green rice paddies.

The ideal way to get there is by bicycle. In reality, you can take a half-day or full-day bicycle trip around Sukhothai. As a result, you should include it in your list of unusual sites in Thailand. Sukhothai has several other attractions besides the historical park. The various cultural tours that can be booked from there are pretty interesting.

3. Pai

Pai, Thailand’s backpacker paradise, is a picturesque community buried away in the foothills. It’s surrounded by lush flora and fed by some waterfalls. As a result, it’s the ideal location for enjoying nature’s companionship. Exploring the countryside and its stunning landscapes on a motorcycle is the finest thing to do here. In the evenings, you can relax with a drink at one of the riverbank taverns and mix with other hippies. Since Pai’s central streets are filled with street food sellers and market booths at night, the phrase is appropriate.

You can also sample a wide range of culinary pleasures here. These include Indian, Sushi, Chinese, Thai, and fresh fruit smoothies for the health-conscious and a variety of fried specialties. Apart from the dining experience, there are many more things to do in Pai. These include viewing waterfalls, staying in an elephant camp, and exploring caves, hot springs, and canyons. Pai is one of Thailand’s top unusual destinations because of all of this.

4. Koh Lanta

Another one of Thailand’s unique destinations is not to be missed. Koh Lanta is a tropical paradise at its finest. It is one of those destinations where you can’t get enough of the perfect combination of pristine beaches, brilliant blue oceans, and mouthwatering food. Its dive spots are among the best in the world. Obviously, you should jump into the water as soon as possible.

On other days, you surrender to its laid-back atmosphere and relax on its beautiful beaches. You can stroll through the mangroves or kayak around the island if you feel adventurous. And the ideal way to spend the evenings is sipping your favorite beverage while watching the sky transform colors.

5. Koh Kood

Koh Kood, one of Thailand’s few unspoiled islands, is where you go to withdraw from civilization. Its pristine sand beaches are ideal for erecting a hammock and reading your favorite novel. When you’re done lounging in the sands, you may explore the island’s jungle-clad interiors, peaceful fishing communities, and coconut tree farms.

Get a relaxing open-air Thai massage instead. Its turquoise seas are ideal for water babies. Or simply paddle around the island at your leisure. As a result, it is one of the best quirky locations to visit in Thailand.

What are some tips for travelers when exploring Thailand?

Some tips for travelers when exploring Thailand include:

Wear comfortable shoes as you will be doing a lot of walking.

Dress modestly, especially when visiting temples.

Be prepared for the heat and humidity.

Learn some basic phrases in Thai.

Bargain when shopping at markets.

Try the local food, but be careful with spicy dishes if you’re not used to them.

Be aware of your belongings and keep an eye on your belongings when in crowded areas.

So there you have it, seven of the best offbeat destinations in Thailand that are definitely worth exploring on your next trip to the Land of Smiles.