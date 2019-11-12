Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Exploring Ban Nam Khem

Exploring Ban Nam Khem

Seven hundred words it is. One shot at my debut article about my recent trip to Thailand, plus I need to pick just two photos out of the 800-plus I took while I was visiting places not many tourists venture to. In a nutshell, I need to de­scribe to you what was important to me.

Monday 18 November 2019, 02:00PM

Busy with locals, the port feels like the heart of the village.

Busy with locals, the port feels like the heart of the village.

The helmet of possibly a firefighter or paramedic.

The helmet of possibly a firefighter or paramedic.

« »

I was beyond fortunate to have a local show me around parts of Khao Lak and Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park, amongst other off-the-beaten-track locations where you’ll find no tourists.

Some of the beaches and little spots that we stopped at were beyond amazing – isolated, near deserted and pristine with local Thai families just out enjoying a quiet Sunday afternoon, and to me that stands out. They’ve been through so much yet are so resilient, al­ways offering that world-famous Thai smile.

Jonny, a friend I met three years ago, offered to show me around what he called his Thailand, his home, and it was something special. For me, it’s all about telling a story, sharing that with other people. Jonny runs Lucky’s, a Thai-Western restaurant situ­ated along what’s called Khao Lak Eating Street near Bang Niang Market – which is well worth checking out.

So there we were: me, Jonny and our friend Thom­as heading up towards the fishing village of Ban Nam Khem. I’m in the back seat trying to take photos on my phone, juggling my Osmo Pocket and GoPro cameras all at the same time and, despite the air conditioning, I was struggling. Jonny says if I want to take photos to let him know. Let me say, we stopped a lot. Photos of locals, beaches, a multi-million-baht prawn farm and even some cute little semi-domesti­cated piglets. I took photos of them all.

As a photojournalist what stood out the most was around the area where the ferries left for Pak Ko har­bour. Busy with locals, it felt like the heart of the village, in contrast with the surrounding area which hasn’t come close to being fully recovered after the devastating 2004 Tsunami. Massive structures remain empty except the nesting swallows that have taken up residence.

While other areas around Khao Lak have taken off thanks to tourism and holiday resorts, this is one place that hasn’t. Even now, being back home in Australia, it still hits me hard looking at photos of just after the tsu­nami hit, and seeing what I saw cannot but affect you.

Naka Yai Island Beach House

The tsunami memorial at Ban Nam Khem is run down and eerily haunt­ing. As I walked along the concrete wall that’s in the shape of a wave, I spotted a local family who were out on a Sunday afternoon walk, perhaps re­membering those who were no longer with them. I cannot describe what it’s like walking along this section of the memorial. I always think of Coldplay’s song Fix You. The images of those lost in the tsunami stay with you, as do the plaques and how quiet it is. I felt like time had stopped.

One plaque that is burned into my mind is a yellow helmet of possibly a fire­fighter or paramedic. There’s the number 196 in red on the helmet and what looks like a diver’s badge on the bottom left of the plaque. I was told they were from Finland and were in Thailand at the time with their family, but the Thai text on the plaque translates into something different.

Reports differ, and even now it’s nearly impossible to get records on who the helmet belongs to. Nonetheless, people need to remember, people need to visit these places. It’s about respecting the Thai people and their culture and understanding what happened.

If you do visit, just remember not to act like a tourist. Treat the locals with the utmost respect and they will return the favour.

– Blair Horgan

Blair Horgan is a writer and photojour­nalist from Australia who has spent the last couple of years working closely with various emergency services based in the North West of Tasmania. He frequently travels to Thailand, Bali and Vietnam where he enjoys mostly doing street pho­tography, finding himself off the beaten track and trying to get the next story. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/aussiejournalist or check out his portfolio at gurushots.com/Blair.Hor­gan/photos

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

HeadStart set to dazzle with Fame, the Musical, their most ambitious show yet
Blazing Saddles: Pedalling with Polar
Walking with elephants at Tree Tops Elephant Reserve
[VIDEO] Figs in paradise! What The Munch Ep. 4 || Phuket Food
Double trouble: Will Smith meets Will Smith in sci-fi flop Gemini Man
US scholarship funding flows into Phuket
Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm
Michelin Guide Thailand 2020: Phuket’s PRU maintains its star, but Thai cuisine takes centre stage
‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit
Ghosts of music past: Success stories from beyond the grave
Scorpio rising: Learning the vrschikasana or scorpion pose
Green Thoughts: Small and mighty palms
Loy Krathong Festival: Give people the light and they will find their own way
November at The Nai Harn: Pizzas, pairings and more at resort’s Italian takeover
Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Children used to sell flowers is a common sight in many towns throughout many towns in Thailand. I&#...(Read More)

Royal rainmakers halt Phuket cloud-seeding operations

Of course they take credit, for making it rain, but there's no eay to prove it.... me thinks it ...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Bungalows and villas

It is NEVER safe to purchase anything in thailand because Thai judiciary cannot protect you against ...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

...specially for children. Many foreigners, previous repeaters. turn their back to Thailand. It...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

Well, marketing, with a international scope is not what thai do. It is all,...'this is the way w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

It is time Phuket gets a statue showing that children in torn, dirty clothes selling things late ev...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Great piece of Opinion! Doesn't need any comment. Phuket top Officials should bow their heads i...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

Strange. Why the woman didn't pull husband out of the car and tried CPR until rescue workers arr...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Intelligence of the 4th Army failed terrible ( Or?). ...."This village never before considerat...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

All these thai rubber laws, pfff. Thai use any law if it is convenient ( read: when it is profitabl...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Thanyapura Football
The Sunday Brunch Club
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET