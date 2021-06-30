Explorar Hotels & Resorts launches in Thailand

PHUKET: Leading international boutique hotel group, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the launch of its new and highly anticipated hotel brand, Explorar Hotels & Resorts, headquartered from Phuket, Thailand, with its first resort - Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook, opening on October 1, 2021.

Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook is an incredible 24 key resort located on an unspoilt stretch of private sandy beach on the peninsula of Koh Mook Island in Southern Thailand’s secluded province of Trang.

The brand name, ‘Explorar’ meaning ‘explore’ in Spanish, was inspired by the heritage of one of the world’s first great explorers, Christopher Colombus, who first started traversing and uncovering new lands in the 15th century.

Explorar will offer the hotels and resorts industry a new vibrant energy; ‘The Exchange’, a social space where the lobby or reception used to be is now a place to exchange information, to grab something to eat, a local snack or something more, to talk about tales of adventures over a cocktail or local brew with other guests or one of Explorars’ crew members.

Focused on engaging socially with guests and the world through the Explorar website and social media platforms, Explorar hotels online exchange will allow guests to interact and gather information or ask questions about other Explorar hotels’ locations or find a restaurant recommendation; an organic forum.

The crew at each hotel or resort are a small and dynamic team of local experts who will work across multiple areas. Building relationships with guests and providing insight into the destination, and assisting guests where needed in a hotel experience that is easy and uncomplicated, where everything is within reach for guests to help themselves.

Explorar Hotels & Resorts offers travellers the opportunity to explore and experience each destination from a vibrant, comfortable and fun base, with a crew that makes traversing and enjoying the destination easy, utilising their local knowledge of the area with everything being available at the guests’ fingertips. The experience is tailored towards the millennial traveller who seeks a space to socialise, connect with local experiences, enjoy easy and fun living whilst being a truly memorable experience that provides value to the community.

“Exploring new lands and bringing home great stories invigorates our brand to give our guests authentic and local experiences to create their own stories and tell others of their incredible adventures. It is wonderful to bring our first location to this new brand, with Koh Mook offering so much for the traveller to discover, Managing Director Scot Toon said.

Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook will provide guests with a genuinely untouched, pure island paradise experience. With bungalows and villas located right on the white sandy beach, an open-air restaurant offering authentic Thai cuisine alongside creative culinary experiences. Guests will be spoilt for activities in the resort and adventures within the surrounding areas. Spa Sala’s dotted through the island landscape to imbibe in traditional Thai spa treatments, with the sound of the ocean lapping on the beach and tall palm trees swaying in the tropical breeze eases the days exploring away.

The lobby and social spaces will become an exchange of local knowledge with its ‘Walls of Discovery’, a place for guests to share their stories and experiences, to pass on to the next traveller looking to explore Koh Mook and create their own memories.

Koh Mook Island is one of Thailand’s hidden gems. It lies between Trang and Krabi on the west coast of southern Thailand, providing panoramic views of the Andaman sea, with Koh Lanta to its North and Koh Lipe to its South. Renowned for its Emerald Cave - where the only way to enter is to swim under a dark limestone cave to finally reach a magical hidden and secret beach - it also allows visitors to participate in natural activities such as dugong observation or scuba diving in some of the clearest waters of the Kingdom.

Explorar Hotels & Resorts is looking to develop within Asia and Europe both into urban and resorts locations and offers four innovative themes depending on the hotels’ location and unique experiences. Beach, Eco, Cultural and Urban themes unite the brand and offer the traveller clear choices for their individual experience.

Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook will open its doors to guests after an extensive upgrade on October 1, 2021.

Explorar Hotels & Resorts are the base for exploring the destination. The ‘crew’ are the concierge or local guides, and they discern the best places to go, when and where, and how to make the most of the location.

Exploring new lands and bringing back great stories inspires the Explorar brand to give guests authentic and local experiences to create their own stories and tell others of their incredible adventures.

Food and culture is part of Explorar’s DNA, and it’s called Foodies. It’s locally inspired, accessible and not service heavy, includes nice touches that incorporate the local culture and in line with the whimsical feel of the Explorar Brand.

About Explorar Hotels & Resorts

A hotel brand that makes travel authentic and social for the intrepid explorer. Explorar Hotels & Resorts offers travellers the opportunity to explore and experience each destination from a vibrant, comfortable and fun base, with a team that makes traversing and enjoying the destination easy whilst utilising their local knowledge of the area with everything being available at the guests’ fingertips.

Headquartered in Phuket, Thailand the Explorar Hotels & Resorts brand launched in Q2 2021 with Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook becoming the first property to join the highly anticipated hotel group.

For more information about Explorar Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.explorarhotels.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram & Tik Tok.