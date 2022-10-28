British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Experts install safety monitors on Patong Hill

Experts install safety monitors on Patong Hill

PHUKET: Expert geologists have installed devices to monitor the water content of the soil at the landslide site on Patong Hill so that officials can close the road and give advance warning of any impending landslide at the site.

patongtransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 October 2022, 01:38PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Assoc Prof Dr Aphinit Chotisangkat from the Department of Civil Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, at Kasetsart University  and his team inspected the site yesterday to study the geographic safety of the area.

The team installed devices to monitor the “safety aspects of the soil”, such as soil pressure, soil strength and the percentage volume of groundwater at depths of three metres and six metres, explained a report by the Phuket office of the Public relations Department (PR Phuket).

The system installed will alert relevant officers of any measurements exceeding safety limits, teh report assured.

Exactly who will be informed directly by the system was not explained.

The system aims “to use as information for the relevant part in managing the risks of using the area in order to not cause the greatest harm to the people”, the report said.

Sinea Phuket

Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul was present at the site yesterday to oversee the installation of the devices and inspect other measures taken to improve safety for people crossing the hill.

Sandbags have been placed to guide any rain runoff away from the exposed soil on the side of the road where the landslide occurred Wednesday last week (Oct 19).

Barriers have also been installed to separate traffic flow as motorbike riders make their way up and down the hill past the landslide site.

The road past the landslide site remains open to motorbikes and pedestrians only. Cars and larger vehicles are still banned from crossing the hill.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Asean, China engage in sports dialogue in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Motorbikes allowed on Patong Hill, Hotel demolition, Miss Universe Pageant || October 28
Winter’s here, to be colder than last year
Phuket man nabbed with methamphetamine, ammunition
BoT looks for cash deposit solutions
Israeli arrested at Phuket airport with bullets in baggage
Thais eager to welcome Chinese coming via rail
World entering ‘most dangerous’ decade, warns Putin
Demolition of bypass abandoned hotel to begin
Police nab serial thief after Supercheap robbery
Mountain B pub fire death toll rises to 26
Health checkups for inmates as mobile unit visits Phuket prison
Signs removed at Layan Beach
Malaysian tourists on the rise
Patong Hill opens for motorbikes

 

Phuket community
Cabinet backs expats owning land

Who invented the idea to request foreigner to 'invest' B40 million in order to be able to ow...(Read More)

Demolition of bypass abandoned hotel to begin

What was the 30 years 'thinking' of the owner of that 30 years abondoned incomplete hotel co...(Read More)

Health checkups for inmates as mobile unit visits Phuket prison

Phuket Red Cross distributed consumer goods to inmates at the prison. Is this because the Phuket pri...(Read More)

Cabinet backs expats owning land

See the sky rocketing land prices since after the Tsunami. All Thai <--> Thai selling/buying....(Read More)

Officials to open Chalong-Patong road

so they can grade & surface a 3km stretch but can't fix an exisiting road with a section of ...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

@Kamala Pete, 1: building ferry terminals at by you named beaches would partly 'industrialize...(Read More)

Thailand ‘to benefit from Xi’s ascension,’ say academics

No he won't Kurt. What reason do you have for saying that? None, as usual. ...(Read More)

Signs removed at Layan Beach

The infestation of illegal agressive Thai beach chair tugs, feeling so free, so very visible, is onl...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Also Pete, let's not neglect to mention the inevitable tragedies that would be expected with num...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Sure Kamala Pete, just throw up a few jetties at every beach along the west coast. Don't worry a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 