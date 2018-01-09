PHUKET: The British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (BCCT) will hold a special Phuket Business Dinner event at the Amari Phuket resort south of Patong on Feb 1 with expert speakers explaining the current status of – and future plans for – Thailand’s Kra Isthmus Project.

Tuesday 9 January 2018, 12:12PM

Present at the special dinner event to provide their expert knowledge and opinions will be Gen Pongthep Thesprateep, Chairman of Thai Canal Association, and Pakdee Tanapura, Board Member and International Director of Thai Canal Association.

With a long history of Kra Canal studies and agreements, the Kra Isthmus Project is one of the most controversial projects in the history of Thailand.

Will Thailand make it this time? Many Thais hope that the gigantic investment of US$55 billion (about B1.77 trillion) to begin with would help jump start Thailand’s economy. It would also create a ripple effect throughout the Asean countries, which would benefit from such an ambitious development.

In addition, the Kra Canal would also offer a solution to the congested Strait of Malacca, the busiest sea lane in the world.

It is estimated that once the canal is constructed, it would generate free flow of trade and development between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, with India and China already projected to be the two giants of growth for the 21st century.

According to the latest poll conducted by the Prince of Songkhla University, an estimated 74% of residents throughout the 14 provinces of Southern Thailand have already agreed with the construction of the canal.

Will the Thai Government agree to the suggestion? Can Thailand wait any longer? Will Thailand change?

The event will be held from 6:30pm to 9pm, Entry costs B890, including inter-buffet and soft drinks.

To register or for more details about the event email chonticha@bccthai.com

The event is being held in collaboration with the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce and the European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) in Thailand.

