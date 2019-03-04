PHUKET: AustCham Thailand, together with partner Chambers and the Australian Alumni, invite members to attend a panel discussion on “Doing business in Asean: What does it really mean?”



By The Phuket News

Monday 4 March 2019, 05:52PM

The event, to be held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort, will have three key business people whose roles place them in the middle of the Asean business environment and can provide insights into the what, how and why of doing business in Asean.

Andy Coop, Regional Commercial Director for Linfox International Group, will be speaking on three issues:

Thailand as the Asean hub, connecting to the Mekong and China One Road;

Safety, security and compliance is an issue in Asean; and

Doing business the Linfox way and what Asean means to the family

Mr Coop, a Senior Executive Supply Chain leader, will be drawing on his more than 23 years in executive roles in various regions including Europe, the Middle East, APAC and the Australasia region.

“We operate in a difficult environment, Linfox values are based on safety, brand protection and compliance across borders throughout Asean,” Mr Coop explained.

Aga Manhao, CEO of Home Stay Care and Founder of Futuris Solutions (Singapore), will be focusing his presentation on the vision of Asean connectivity 2025: “To achieve a seamless and comprehensive connected and integrated Asean that will promote competitiveness, inclusiveness, and a great sense of community.”

“Therefore, I’ll be talking about the need to have a technology infrastructure that allows all Asean countries to ‘connect’ and what possibilities this could mean to the Asean region,” Mr Manhao explained.

“This would impact all micro businesses in the region by giving them access to the internet and possible markets outside of their city/village etc,” he added.

Mr Manhao is an executive with extensive experience running global businesses. He started his career as an accountant in Australia and has over 20 years’ experience running global multinational businesses and sales teams in Japan, Singapore, Australia, London and Switzerland.

The third speaker, Stephen Higgins; Managing Partner of Mekong Strategic Partners (Cambodia), will be explaining opportunities available in Cambodia.

Mr Higgins is a founder and Managing Partner of Mekong Strategic Partners (MSP), bringing to MSP two decades of experience in banking and financial services, communications, leadership, and strategy. Prior to this, Stephen worked for ANZ Banking Group for 18 years, most recently as CEO of ANZ Royal Bank.

“Cambodia is often quite misunderstood. It’s high growth, with a remarkably pro-business environment that’s almost completely open to foreign investment, and it’s very welcoming to Australians and foreigners in general,” Mr Higgins explains.

“Cambodia is developing its coastal and island tourist destinations, and the likes of Phuket and Samui serve as a model for what Cambodia would like to achieve.

“Thailand is Cambodia’s biggest trading partner, and there are now 28 flights per day between Thailand and Cambodia,’ he notes.

The Panel Discussion will be held at the Anchan room from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Attendance is free for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members.

Sundowners open to all

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) , British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) is inviting members and guests from AustCham and partner chambers to join the Phuket Sundowners to be held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket from 6pm to 9pm..

“Angsana Laguna Phuket is set along the shores of Phuket’s Bang Tao Bay in the island’s northwest. A highlight of the venue is the 300+ metres of free-form pool that flows through the resort, providing a perfect setting for networking with old and new friends in the business community,” AustCham noted in a release announcing the event.

Attendance is B500 for AustCham members, partner Chambers' members, and Australian Alumni Members, and B900 for non-members (includes cocktail-style food, and free-flow beer, wine, soft drinks).

For more information or to register for the event, click here. The Phuket News and Live89.5 are proud media sponsors for the AustCham Phuket Sundowners and associated events.