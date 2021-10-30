BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Expedite efforts to give people jobs, Phuket Gov says

Expedite efforts to give people jobs, Phuket Gov says

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket, Narong Woonciew, has urged local authorities to expedite the ongoing recruitment campaign to help fight unemployment and provide local people with a source of income.

economicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 October 2021, 03:06PM

The call was made at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall last Friday (Oct 29) where representatives of local government agencies and authorities discussed the most pressing local issues mostly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the employment project, Gov Narong pointed out that so far 3,083 people have got jobs via the scheme while over 7,000 vacancies are yet to be filled.

Under the scheme, employees are offered four-month-long contracts with 20 working days per month and a minimal daily wage of B336 per person.

At the meeting, those in attendance were also briefed on the current COVID-19 situation in Phuket. Namely, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) pointed out that infections are on decline and the occupancy rate of COVID beds at hospitals and other places stands at 81.86%.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Health officers and other relevant staff keep conducting proactive screening focusing on high-risk places such as worker’s camps, hotels and communities. 

It was also highlighted that the province is prepared ’to control disease at all levels’.

Of note, before the meeting Gov Narong presented certificates and awards to different agencies and organizations for outstanding performance and achievements.

