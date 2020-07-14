Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Expect cuts in subsidy, Thai League 1 clubs told

Expect cuts in subsidy, Thai League 1 clubs told

FOOTBALL: Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang has admitted that finding a broadcaster to replace TrueVisions for the delayed Thai League 1 matches would not be easy.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 July 2020, 11:00AM

Football Association of Thailand boss Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: Bangkok Post

Football Association of Thailand boss Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: Bangkok Post

“I am ready to talk to the clubs to see if they are willing to play more games per week so that we are able to wrap up the season within December 2020,” said Somyot on Sunday (July 12).

TrueVisions, the official Thai League 1 broadcaster, informed the FAT last week that it would only show live matches until Oct 25, but expressed its willingness to negotiate a new contract to ensure live broadcasts till Dec 31.

In a letter to the FAT, TrueVisions also demanded a reduction in rights fees because it got fewer games than what was stipulated in the contract due to a decision by the association to reduce the number of teams in the top flight to 16 from the previous 18.

Moreover, the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. It will resume in September this year and end in May next year.

Somyot said he will try to negotiate a deal with TrueVisions so that the broadcaster can beam the Thai League 1 matches live until the end of this year.

“It will be up to the clubs to decide if they are willing to play as many as three matches in a week so that we are able to wrap up the league by the end of this year,” said the FAT chief.

He also warned the clubs to brace themselves for lower than expected income from TV rights.

“The lesser teams in the top league last season meant lesser TV coverage for TrueVisions so we are looking at a shortfall of 20% in TV revenues.

“This means that there is bound to be a reduction in the subsidy that each club receives from the association.

“Moreover, if we are unable to find a taker for the live telecasts for matches scheduled from January to May next year then he will have no income from the TV rights at all.”

The FAT has a three-year contract with TrueVisions worth a total of B1.2 billion which expires in October this year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late
Manchester City’s Euro ban quashed on appeal
Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal, Bournemouth boost survival bid
Hamilton cruises to Styrian Grand Prix victory
True refuses to beam rescheduled T1 matches live beyond this year
Canaries relegated after home hammering, Liverpool held
Hamilton supreme in soaking-wet Styria
Arsenal threaten to turn tide on Mourinho’s struggling Spurs
Amateur Kan proves a cut above the pros
Premier League’s Golden Boot race hots up
Alonso returns to F1 with Renault ‘family’
Rangsrid vows to raise Thai golf to world level
Lara warns West Indies ‘won’t last five days’ in England Tests
Leicester loyalty ‘cements Vardy legacy’, says Rodgers
Tension mounts in Premier League relegation battle

 

Phuket community
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

"They were not asked to quarantine because they were coming for less than 14 days but they were...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

In my experience most people on Phuket have been wearing masks. But I am now in Khao Lak for a few d...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

1. Nobody said anything about each person needing 2 doses. That would be unusual and you could argue...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

It is very much time to have Orbor Tor elections. The 6 years serving present 'Officials' in...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

WE know what happens if someone "pushes" too hard, they "disappear," or run for ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Aren't we missing something? Missing the reason why Egyptian soldiers were in Rayong, UAE, Pakis...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

"3 Million are paper phantom doses.Meaning commission doses" OMG Kurt,what a load of rubbi...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

... The National security threat comes from within the highest Government level!......(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

How could 57 MP's file a request/complain that Mr. Sira with interfering with 'Officials'...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

And this is very good Fascinated... the people are simply sick and tired from wearing face masks at ...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Binomo
CMI - Thailand

 