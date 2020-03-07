THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Expansion of Patong wastewater treatment plant steams ahead

Expansion of Patong wastewater treatment plant steams ahead

PHUKET: Construction of the final phase in the expansion of the Patong Wastewater Treatment Plant is proceeding quickly, and may even be completed ahead of its scheduled deadline Mar 2 next year, Patong officials have confirmed.

Sunday 8 March 2020, 11:15AM

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup inspected the contruction progress earlier this week. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup inspected the contruction progress earlier this week. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup inspected the contruction progress earlier this week. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup inspected the contruction progress earlier this week. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup inspected the contruction progress earlier this week. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup inspected the contruction progress earlier this week. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phase of the expansion may well be completed in time for the next tourism high season. Photo: Patong Municipality

Construction of Phase 5 of the expansion, costing about B129.35 million, started on Sept 10 last year, explained Wiriya Tevanukul of Patong Municipality’s Division of Public Health.

“At this stage, construction is already proceeding ahead of schedule. If the construction keeps going quickly like this, phase 5 will be finished much faster than the plan,” Ms Wiriya said.

The previous expansion, Phase 4, upgraded the plant to treat approximately 30,000 cubic litres of wastewater a day, Ms Wiriya explained.

“On a normal day, there is about 24,000m3 of wastewater to be treated, but in the high season this can rise up to 32,000m3,” she said.

“Currently, when the volume of wastewater to be treated exceeds the plant’s capacity, we have to keep the excess in holding tanks first and treat later when the plant can accommodate it,” she added.

“But when Phase 5 is completed, the plant will be able to treat up to 39,000m3 of wastewater a day, which is higher than the amount of wastewater we need to treat in the tourism high season,” Ms Wiriya said.

Kurt | 08 March 2020 - 13:23:09 

What I see on photo's is that construction just started. Again use of big words..Steaming ahead. They are so good in that. Hahaha, TIT. And, next 'High Season'?  Complete of the road in thinking. Phuket will not have a next High Season during 2020/2021. To much lying, deceiving, refusing, denial in openness about the corona virus on the island and about the precarious Phuket water situ...

Capricornball | 08 March 2020 - 12:30:40 

Now they need to start the even more important task of eliminating all the illegal wastewater discharges to creeks and canals...which includes pretty much every house, apartment, condo, hotel and business in Patong. Still a long way to go before Patong Bay is worth swimming in.

