333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Exclusive news from Utopia Corporation

Exclusive news from Utopia Corporation

Phuket’s Top Developer - Utopia Corporation announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Hachi Yin, will be moving on from his role as the leader of the company and passing ownership to new owners.


By Advertorial

Wednesday 22 February 2023, 05:58PM

22 February 2023, Phuket Thailand: Utopia Corporation, a leading Phuket-based real estate developer in Southeast Asia, announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Mr. Hachi Yin, is moving on, handing the company over to its new owners led by Mr. Surapong Yangchareonsakul and Mr. Jaikar Singh Manchanda (Jay). 

The handover was completed on February 20, 2023.

 

In a statement, the former CEO of Utopia Corporation, Hachi Yin, said, "I’m ready to let Utopia go. It is time for someone else to continue growing it and make it even bigger and better. That’s what I had planned for. Utopia has done amazingly well, but to bring it to the next level, we need to hire more experienced people to grow it. My knowledge in this industry is still limited. No matter how fast I learn, I’ve reached maximum capacity." 

 

"As for myself, in 2023, I want to take a break. So, 2023 is a complete holiday. But of course, being an entrepreneur, it’s hard to fully not do anything. But I want to focus this year on thinking about the next thing for me."

 

He added, "Utopia will be handed over to new owners, who have all been part of the Utopia team and know the company and its culture well. They are all truly qualified and wish them all the best." 

 

Handing over to the new incumbents will bring renewed energy to Utopia, believes Hachi. He added, "I feel like I’ve achieved something, created something solid with Utopia Corporation. Even though it’s in a field I had not studied about or had expertise in, pushing and learning over the past ten years made me reach where I am today. So, in that sense, Utopia will always be a part of me."

 

Expanding on his reasons for bowing out of leading Utopia Corporation, Hachi revealed, "The decision to leave was brought on by the difficult period of COVID and everything that it brought, even though Utopia Corporation survived and through this pandemic, this challenging period underlined for me what family means to me. I realized I wanted to create a family, have kids, travel the world, spend time with my wife and my parents and family."

 

Hachi is often described as a serial entrepreneur with a diverse background in various industries. He started his first business on eBay at a young age, then a successful telemarketing company whilst completing his Nutrition degree at Monash University, before finding his passion in the real estate industry, which eventually led to Utopia Corporation’s founding.

Pro Property Partners

 

On what the future holds, Hachi is clear that his next venture will not be in real estate, "I feel that I’ve been there, I’ve done that. Life is too short to be stuck in the comfort zone, and real estate is the ’comfort zone’ for me now. But I’ve still got the energy, so I want to do something new. I will see if I can achieve something that is way out of my comfort zone again. Whether it’s a win or lose in the business doesn’t matter. But at least I know I’ve tried, and I’ll keep pushing until I know when to stop. So, I’m excited about the next thing. I’m not sure what that is yet, but I’m excited to figure it out and to see where it takes me."

 

As for Thailand, Hachi is clear, "It continues to be my home. I’ve lived in Thailand for ten years, and my wife is Thai, so Thailand is now home to me. More than Melbourne, Australia, or China, where I was born. So, for sure, it will still be home. Thailand still has a lot of opportunities for many other things."

 

 

For more information contact:

Utopia Corporation

Utopia Gallery Zone Building B Premium Outlet 

888/1 Moo.2 Tambon Kohkeaw, Muang, Phuket 83000, Thailand.

Website: www.utopia.co.th

Email: info@utopia.co.th

Phone: +668 088 69660

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students
PM sets pace for May 7 poll
Phuket NACC probes Cherng Talay children’s swings for B65k apiece
Ice delivery pickup rolls after burst tyre
Bodycams required at police checkpoints
FTI frets over China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Campaign against ‘illegal’ taxis continues, Crackdown on illegal Chinese associations || February 21
Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?
Chalong Police called out on B5k fine for motorbike through underpass fine
Cops probe resignation letter
PPAO councilor resigns to contest Phuket seat in national election
Russian man, wife fined B10k each for riding jet-skis in protected Krabi waters
New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Light-Rail changes to be considered, Turning ‘bribes into tax’ || February 20

 

Phuket community
Phuket NACC probes Cherng Talay children’s swings for B65k apiece

This robbery of public funds was likely a part of the Ma-ann Samran early retirement fund. There ar...(Read More)

Phuket NACC probes Cherng Talay children’s swings for B65k apiece

have a look at who owns the company. Probably knocked up by Uncle ****** for B500 each! Follow the m...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

All this article talks about is bodycams at checkpoints...nothing about Officer Somchai sitting the ...(Read More)

Cops probe resignation letter

Looks like another predicament for the RTP that necessitates shooting the messenger rather than heed...(Read More)

Chalong Police called out on B5k fine for motorbike through underpass fine

Who is responsible for the dangerous traffic control created by the RTD? In Kamala the traffic cross...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

Just because you can get a cheap airfare does not mean that you can now go on a cheap holiday. If yo...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

Yes - provided it is well audited and used for real upgrades - ie supplying rubbish bins along beach...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

Warning of a checkpoint sort of defeats the purpose unless there are 'stop groups' to catch ...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

These steps show a real resolve to address the problem and are to be commended. What is so sad is th...(Read More)

Chalong Police called out on B5k fine for motorbike through underpass fine

—-the minimum he said. Inside the police box we first needed to pay the money cash before we could...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket

 