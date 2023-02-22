Exclusive news from Utopia Corporation

Phuket’s Top Developer - Utopia Corporation announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Hachi Yin, will be moving on from his role as the leader of the company and passing ownership to new owners.



Wednesday 22 February 2023, 05:58PM

22 February 2023, Phuket Thailand: Utopia Corporation, a leading Phuket-based real estate developer in Southeast Asia, announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Mr. Hachi Yin, is moving on, handing the company over to its new owners led by Mr. Surapong Yangchareonsakul and Mr. Jaikar Singh Manchanda (Jay).

The handover was completed on February 20, 2023.

In a statement, the former CEO of Utopia Corporation, Hachi Yin, said, "I’m ready to let Utopia go. It is time for someone else to continue growing it and make it even bigger and better. That’s what I had planned for. Utopia has done amazingly well, but to bring it to the next level, we need to hire more experienced people to grow it. My knowledge in this industry is still limited. No matter how fast I learn, I’ve reached maximum capacity."

"As for myself, in 2023, I want to take a break. So, 2023 is a complete holiday. But of course, being an entrepreneur, it’s hard to fully not do anything. But I want to focus this year on thinking about the next thing for me."

He added, "Utopia will be handed over to new owners, who have all been part of the Utopia team and know the company and its culture well. They are all truly qualified and wish them all the best."

Handing over to the new incumbents will bring renewed energy to Utopia, believes Hachi. He added, "I feel like I’ve achieved something, created something solid with Utopia Corporation. Even though it’s in a field I had not studied about or had expertise in, pushing and learning over the past ten years made me reach where I am today. So, in that sense, Utopia will always be a part of me."

Expanding on his reasons for bowing out of leading Utopia Corporation, Hachi revealed, "The decision to leave was brought on by the difficult period of COVID and everything that it brought, even though Utopia Corporation survived and through this pandemic, this challenging period underlined for me what family means to me. I realized I wanted to create a family, have kids, travel the world, spend time with my wife and my parents and family."

Hachi is often described as a serial entrepreneur with a diverse background in various industries. He started his first business on eBay at a young age, then a successful telemarketing company whilst completing his Nutrition degree at Monash University, before finding his passion in the real estate industry, which eventually led to Utopia Corporation’s founding.

On what the future holds, Hachi is clear that his next venture will not be in real estate, "I feel that I’ve been there, I’ve done that. Life is too short to be stuck in the comfort zone, and real estate is the ’comfort zone’ for me now. But I’ve still got the energy, so I want to do something new. I will see if I can achieve something that is way out of my comfort zone again. Whether it’s a win or lose in the business doesn’t matter. But at least I know I’ve tried, and I’ll keep pushing until I know when to stop. So, I’m excited about the next thing. I’m not sure what that is yet, but I’m excited to figure it out and to see where it takes me."

As for Thailand, Hachi is clear, "It continues to be my home. I’ve lived in Thailand for ten years, and my wife is Thai, so Thailand is now home to me. More than Melbourne, Australia, or China, where I was born. So, for sure, it will still be home. Thailand still has a lot of opportunities for many other things."

Utopia Corporation

Utopia Gallery Zone Building B Premium Outlet

888/1 Moo.2 Tambon Kohkeaw, Muang, Phuket 83000, Thailand.

Website: www.utopia.co.th

Email: info@utopia.co.th

Phone: +668 088 69660