Exclusive Health Fair for Royal Phuket Marina by Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Bangkok Hospital Phuket joined hands with Royal Phuket Marina to host the “Exclusive Health Fair for Royal Phuket Marina by Bangkok Hospital Phuket”, serving premium medical services to yacht owners, residents and commercial tenants.

By Press Release

Thursday 17 December 2020, 11:49AM

On 2 December 2020, Dr Chatchai Charoensri, Assistant Hospital Director, gave a hearty welcome speech to all distinguished guests at the event of “Exclusive Health Fair for Royal Phuket Marina by Bangkok Hospital Phuket”. According to him, Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Royal Phuket Marina has long forged a strong partnership, and both share common goals in taking good care and maintaining good relationships with local and international residents, expats and tourists coming in and out of Phuket. From the past to these days forward, Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Royal Phuket Marina, as two leading premium institutions here, pledge to continue further collaborations to combine Yacht Luxury Experience with Comprehensive International Wellness Services to create holistic solutions and cater to even the most discerning leisure needs on the resort island of Phuket.

At the event, a team of specialist doctors, nurses and multidisciplinary panel from Bangkok Hospital Phuket provided attendees with free Dental Check-up, Eye Screening, Heart Screening, Health Screening, Skin Consultation, Sleep Disorder Screening and consultation with Sports Scientist Specialist.

Additionally, Bangkok Hospital Phuket was also excited to announce and introduce the “CareConnect & Preventive Healthcare Trend” to be headed by the Continuum of Care Center Team to assist you in your future health needs. Bangkok Hospital Phuket has geared up for innovation and data integration that results in timely and effective health care prevention and monitoring in the long run.

With the event of Exclusive Health Fair for Royal Phuket Marina, it will bring the two parties closer with the common goal to continuously provide first-class healthcare services not only in Phuket, but also in the whole southern region.

For more information, please call 1719 throughout 24 hours, visit www.phukethospital.com or Facebook Fanpage: Bangkok Hospital Phuket.