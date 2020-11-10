Excitement grows as 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon Fast Approaches

TRIATHLON: The 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), taking place on Sunday, Nov 22, will feature a crowd of exciting elite athletes from the domestic triathlon community including Thai and selected international athletes based in Thailand.



By Press Release

Friday 13 November 2020, 09:00AM

Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2019 Swim Start. The dual water swim, in the Andaman Sea and then the lagoon, is another one of Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s signatures. Photo: Laguna Phuket Triathlon.

Jaray Jearanai, the Phuket born Thai athlete who holds the record as Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s Thai champion for nine consecutive years. Photo: Laguna Phuket Triathlon.

Leading the Thai male elite athletes will be Phuket born Jaray Jearanai, who has won the Thai male division of the LPT for the last 9 consecutive years.

Krzysztof Hadas of Poland, may be regarded as the overall favourite in the male division, having finished in 3rd place at last year’s LPT.

In the female division, Pareeya Somsen is expected to lead the Thai female challenge, after her runner up finish at the 2019 Subic Bay South East Asian Games (Duathlon).

Lindsay Nickel of the USA, who recently won 3rd place in 2020 Ironman 70.3 Bangsaen, is currently the fastest Thailand based female triathlete and will be expected to strongly challenge for the LPT this year.

The event will also feature amateur enthusiasts including Thai celebrity triathlete Yossavadee “Yo” Hassadeevichit.

The world famous event is being held for the first time under new normal operations, with every aspect adhering to stringent public health and safety regulations. Organizers are confident the enhancements to operations and limited number of athletes will have a positive impact on the overall event experience.

There are still spaces available to join the Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon races. Online registration remains open until Sunday 15th November 2020.