Leading the Thai male elite athletes will be Phuket born Jaray Jearanai, who has won the Thai male division of the LPT for the last 9 consecutive years.
Krzysztof Hadas of Poland, may be regarded as the overall favourite in the male division, having finished in 3rd place at last year’s LPT.
In the female division, Pareeya Somsen is expected to lead the Thai female challenge, after her runner up finish at the 2019 Subic Bay South East Asian Games (Duathlon).
Lindsay Nickel of the USA, who recently won 3rd place in 2020 Ironman 70.3 Bangsaen, is currently the fastest Thailand based female triathlete and will be expected to strongly challenge for the LPT this year.
The event will also feature amateur enthusiasts including Thai celebrity triathlete Yossavadee “Yo” Hassadeevichit.
The world famous event is being held for the first time under new normal operations, with every aspect adhering to stringent public health and safety regulations. Organizers are confident the enhancements to operations and limited number of athletes will have a positive impact on the overall event experience.
There are still spaces available to join the Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon races. Online registration remains open until Sunday 15th November 2020.
