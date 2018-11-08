THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Excise Dept shifts to hike tax on loose tobacco, open to vaping imports

BANGKOK: The Excise Department will raise the tobacco tax after smokers switched to hand-rolled cigarettes, prices for which are far cheaper than factory-made cigarettes following enforcement of a new excise tax structure last year.

economicshealth
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 8 November 2018, 09:33AM

The Excise Department plans to increase the tax on loose tobacco after smokers changed to hand-rolled cigarettes because of the cheaper price. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Excise Department plans to increase the tax on loose tobacco after smokers changed to hand-rolled cigarettes because of the cheaper price. Photo: Bangkok Post

Loose tobacco now costs B5-30 per pouch, well below the price of cigarettes at B60-100 per pack, said Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the Excise Department.

The retail price gap will widen from Jan 1, 2019, after a 40% tax is applied across the board, he said.

For tobacco, it is taxed B0.005 per gramme. Mr Patchara said the low rate tax for loose tobacco is because it is considered mostly a product for the poor.

“After the new excise tax structure came into force, some smokers shifted from cigarettes to loose tobacco because it is cheaper, so it is necessary to even out the levies,” he said.

Even though the new tax will raise the retail cigarette price, the department plans to impose the new rate as scheduled, said Mr Patchara.

He said the department also wants to supervise the standards for some products unregulated by authorities, prohibiting manufacturers from adding toxic ingredients. These products comprise cigarettes, loose tobacco, liquor and beer, with one example banning liquor producers from adding methyl alcohol.

The department has a mandate to supervise these products' standards and it is setting up a unit to take charge of the issue, said Mr Patchara.

He said the department stands ready to impose a tax on vaping if the Commerce and Public Health ministries can agree on product imports.

Importing and distributing e-cigarettes remains illegal in Thailand, though several countries such as Japan, South Korea, the UK, and some states in the US do not ban vaping.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The future of healing: Health sector gives blockchain glowing prognosis
Going green in Guadeloupe
Cigarettes hardest hit by new excise taxes
Make travel insurance compulsory, say voters in Phuket poll
Insurance to be compulsory for travellers to Thailand
BDMS inks MoU to create Thailand’s first ‘Intelligent Hospital’ in Phuket
Fighting Venezuela’s stress crisis
Tobacco law under review for legal import of e-cigs, baraku
‘Ice man’ keeps up tradition in India’s blistering heat
Contamination and shortages: India’s blood supply dogged by poorly screened, black market
Phuket people 'least happy' in Southern Thailand, says poll
Phuket tourism businesses face huge ‘collateral’ hikes
Controversial gold mine shut down
Sugar tax to be proposed to Cabinet
Poverty greatest cause of sadness for elderly

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Go Air

 