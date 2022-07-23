Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON DC: A federal jury found Donald Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress yesterday (July 22) for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol.

politicsviolence
By AFP

Saturday 23 July 2022, 09:35AM

Bannon outside the United States District Court House on July 18. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Bannon outside the United States District Court House on July 18. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Bannon, who led Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a House of Representatives committee to address the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on Jan 6, 2021.

The 68-year-old Republican strategist did not appear on the summons date or provide requested documents, and was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress.

The 12-person jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanor charges.

Bannon, who served as Trump’s strategy chief at the White House before being sacked in 2017, faces a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum sentence of a year for each count.

Sentencing was set for Oct 21.

“We may have lost the battle here today but we’re not going to lose this war,” Bannon said after the verdict. “I stand with Trump and the Constitution.”

Later, in an interview with Fox News, the former investment banker said there would be “a long appeals process” ahead.

“If I go to jail, so be it,” Bannon said.

Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the chair and vice chair of the House committee, welcomed the verdict, saying “no one is above the law.”

“The conviction of Steve Bannon is a victory for the rule of law and an important affirmation of the Select Committee’s work,” they said in a statement.

“Just as there must be accountability for all those responsible for the events of January 6th, anyone who obstructs our investigation into these matters should face consequences.”

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

Presenting the government’s case, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told the jury that Bannon had made a “deliberate decision” not to obey the subpoena.

A ‘real’ January 6 Committee

Bannon’s attorneys did not call any witnesses during the brief trial and he did not testify in his own defense.

Bannon’s lawyer Evan Corcoran denied his client had ignored the subpoena, saying the date was “the subject of ongoing discussions and negotiation” and “flexible.”

The decision to hold Bannon in contempt was politically motivated, Corcoran said.

Vaughn said the House committee had cause to believe Bannon and other Trump advisors may have information on links between the White House and the Capitol rioters.

According to the committee, Bannon spoke to Trump the day before thousands of his supporters stormed Congress in an effort to block the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

They had been egged on by Trump in a fiery speech near the White House, during which he repeated his false claims of election fraud.

After refusing to testify for months, Bannon finally agreed to cooperate with the House investigation, a move prosecutors dismissed as a “last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.”

In his Fox News appearance, Bannon called for a “sweeping victory” for Republicans in the upcoming November midterm elections.

He called for a “real January 6 committee” to be established to look into unsupported conspiracy theories, such as the Capitol assault being instigated by undercover US law enforcement.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket police dodge reports monkeypox patient found in Sa Kaeo
Prayut defends weapons deals
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket monkeypox case, Cannabis could generate 43 billion baht by 2025 || July 22
Phuket monkeypox man on the run
BA 2.75 in Phuket no cause for alarm, assures island health chief
Tourism ministry anticipates B1.2trn revenue without stimulus
Ukraine grain deal expected Friday as Russian gas flows resume
Chadchart takes flak for freak floods in city
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, one death
Thailand’s first monkeypox case reported in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’Sky Walk’ for Promthep Cape, Tsunami evacuation drills, Thaksin responds! || July 21
Phuket Town businesses welcome Indian tourists
Call for caution as rains bring slippery roads
Police hunt necklace snatch bandit, air compressor thieves

 

Phuket community
Chadchart takes flak for freak floods in city

Are these people really unaware Bangkok is among the first cities that will succumb to global warmin...(Read More)

Phuket monkeypox man on the run

A bit presumptuous to say 'ladies,' as many men are bisexual ( the rest are gay) ...(Read More)

Chadchart takes flak for freak floods in city

Bangkok has always flooded and always will. Building cities on what were flood plains was just plain...(Read More)

Phuket monkeypox man on the run

Deport him immediately he is found and don't allow him ever to return. Stamp passport as 'un...(Read More)

Phuket monkeypox man on the run

... Of course in evening the guy was out for drinks, dinner, thai women. Spreading the pox. RTP shou...(Read More)

Phuket monkeypox man on the run

Story here and in BP has many 'holes'. Man never fled, was treated out patient, adviced self...(Read More)

Thailand’s first monkeypox case reported in Phuket

Just a guess Nasa, I would say someone with a communicable disease running about in public or in pri...(Read More)

Police hunt necklace snatch bandit, air compressor thieves

Why bother buying something if safety is an issue? Same could be said with a car. People steal those...(Read More)

Phuket monkeypox man on the run

Well think he is the son of one of Nigeria's former government ministers and was searching for s...(Read More)

Thailand’s first monkeypox case reported in Phuket

And now he run away from this private hospital in Phuket, Immigration and police looking for him. Wh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket

 