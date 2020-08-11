Oak Maedow Phuket
BANGKOK: Airports of Thailand (AoT) has lodged a complaint with police against a former policeman who blasted airline workers and destroyed their gate-controlling computer after missing a flight on Saturday (Aug 8).


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 09:10AM

The departure outburst was captured by an onlooker.

The departure outburst was captured by an onlooker.

AoT on Monday assigned its representatives to file the lawsuit with Don Muang police even though the man later apologised and admitted he had been too late to board the flight.

The man, whose name was still being withheld on Monday, has paid for the damage he caused plus compensation to the airline, reports the Bangkok Post.

A video of the incident went viral on Saturday evening showing a woman scolding the airline workers and the man throwing a tantrum and threatening to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Board.

They are seen berating staff at the boarding gate despite arriving at 5.56pm for a flight to Khon Kaen that was due to depart just four minutes later. Passengers are warned that gates close 20 minutes before departure time.

Thai Residential

The man, who was a police major at Na Mon police station in Kalasin before quitting the force to run a business in 2014, is then seen grabbing the staff’s computer monitor and hurling it to the floor.

Thai AirAsia airline, who ran the flight, said it was due to depart at 6pm and arrive at 7.15pm, with passengers invited to board from 5.20pm. After that, the airline remained at the gate calling out to remind passengers who had not yet boarded to do so, which is routinely done.

The airline said the couple were refused permission to board the plane as they had not followed well-known instructions.

Fascinated | 11 August 2020 - 11:05:31 

Doesn't matter if he paid or not- until people are prosecuted for this sort of bahviour the 'do you know who I am' culture will continue. Self-important does not give the right to behave like a child.

 

