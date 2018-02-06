The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ex-police chief Somyot ‘borrowed’ B300mn from brothel owner

BANGKOK: Former national police chief Somyot Poompunmuang admitted yesterday (Feb 5) that he had borrowed a huge sum of money from the fugitive owner of the Victoria’s Secret Massage brothel, Kampol Wirathepsuporn.

football, police,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 February 2018, 08:47AM

Football Association president and ex-police chief Somyot Poompunmuang admits he’s the top cop involved in the investigation of the Victoria’s Secret Massage. Photo: Handout via FAT
Football Association president and ex-police chief Somyot Poompunmuang admits he’s the top cop involved in the investigation of the Victoria’s Secret Massage. Photo: Handout via FAT

Gen Somyot, who is currently the president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), said he and Kampol were friends and the latter loaned him money on several occasions.

“We’re friends and of course friends do help each other. I was in trouble and asked him for help several times. Kampol helped me out three or four times and the amount was around B300 million,” he said.

His remarks came amid reports that the ongoing investigation into the financial transactions of the massage parlour showed Kampol was close to a former senior police officer and about B300mn changed hands between them.

Gen Somyot said the borrowing and the repayment were carried out via banks, adding that the transactions were reported to the National Anti-Corruption Commission three years ago.

He insisted he is ready to clarify the matter.

“There is no reason for me to conceal [those transactions] because I don’t think this is unlawful. But if the public have doubts if the money was from illegal activities, I can’t answer that. They have to ask Khun Kampol,” he said.

The former national police chief also said he and Kampol had known each other for over 20 years and shared an enthusiasm for amulets.

According to Gen Somyot, Kampol also donated B5mn to help him raise money to fund hospital construction projects in the three southernmost provinces and offered to buy amulets worth B31mn in a charity auction.

On Sunday (Feb 4), Department of Special Investigation chief Paisit Wongmuang said no summons had been issued for the former police chief for questioning and the probe was continuing.

Meanwhile, former House speaker Yongyuth Tiyapairat filed two defamation lawsuits yesterday against TV chat show host Chuvit Kamolvisit and others over broadcasts linking him to criminal activities.

cachet resort dewa phuket

In the first lawsuit, Mr Yongyuth accused Mr Chuvit and his two co-hosts, Pasit Apinyawat and Pitchayatan Chanput, of defamation in connection with a broadcast on Channel 33 HD on Jan 22.

BEC Multimedia Co, the operator of Channel 33 HD, was also named in the lawsuit.

In the second suit, Mr Yongyuth, a leading politician in Chiang Rai, is suing Mr Chuvit and co-host Aratchporn Chaladol for defamation over a program broadcast on Thairath TV on Jan 21. Triple V Broadcast Co, the operator of Thairath TV, was also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuits were prompted by two programs in which Mr Yongyuth’s alleged links with Chiang Rai Football Club and alleged illegal financial activities in relation to Victoria’s Secret Massage parlour were discussed.

Udom Prongfah, Mr Yongyuth’s lawyer, said the charges were laid to protect Mr Yongyuth’s reputation against false accusations made by Mr Chuvit and others.

He said his client had nothing to do with the football club, which was set up by his son, and moreover Mr Yongyuth had never collaborated with anyone in laundering money or manipulating stocks. He challenged Mr Chuvit to prove his accusations.

The Criminal Court accepted the first lawsuit for a preliminary hearing on June 4 and the other for June 11.

Mr Udom said his client would also file suit this Friday (Feb 9) against the same parties in the Civil Court for defamation and demand B200mn in damages.

He said the legal action was being taken to encourage media outlets to examine the facts and give fair treatment to people mentioned in their reports.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions

And perhaps 100000 foreigners who live here many years already. Why do we not count? Why do we not have a voting right in local elections? We, most of...(Read More)

Rewriting the norms in Croatia

So many children are abused or mistreated when growing up in a "normal"family.Not sure what someone fears here.Probably a religious thing....(Read More)

NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions

Overfishing will eventually kill local scubadiving. No big fish left here - sharks, mantas, dolphins - all gone. There is no real limitations or bans ...(Read More)

Electric shock leaves Myanmar man hospitalised in Phuket

Fix the leak on a high voltage power pole whit tape Hmmmm ?? ONLY IN THAILAND.....(Read More)

NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions

So, with all the chronic issues killing this place, the top of the list is the Phuket Gateway project in Tha Chatchai...another grade-school design pr...(Read More)

Rewriting the norms in Croatia

Just as a guess, because they want to raise children? Just because a person is attracted to the same sex, there is no valid reason for them not to rai...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat crew member arrested for assault

Good example of the kind of lowlife that are commonly working on tour boats. Here was another ill-mannered malcontent that, over a misunderstanding, d...(Read More)

An alternative to Patong tunnel presented to NLA in Phuket meeting

The road from Patong to Chalong is already 90% complete with only a short stretch that is undeveloped. One of the previous governors proposed that it ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief calls on expats to report ‘wrongful requests for fees’

I would be nice if the Immigration colonel, with his nice smile on Photo, comments on customers writings. Seem he has to spend his energy in cleaning...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief calls on expats to report ‘wrongful requests for fees’

If you resist, and politely but firmly refuse to leave and ask for the passport back, and then make noises about calling Bangkok Imm Hqtrs, they will...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.