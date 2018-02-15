The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Ex-police chief quizzed by DSI about B300mn loan

BANGKOK: Former national police chief Somyot Poompanmoung reported to the Department of Special Investigation today (Feb 15) for questioning about his “borrowing” B300 million from the owner of Victoria’s Secret Massage parlour while in office.

politics, sex, immigration,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 February 2018, 02:48PM

Former police chief Somyot Poompanmoung arrives at the Department of Special Investigation in Bangkok to answer questions about the B300mn he has admitted borrowing from the fugitive owner of Victoria’s Secret Massage parlour. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd
Gen Somyot met DSI interrogators at the division handling human trafficking cases in Bangkok.

The DSI summonsed him to provide information on his financial transactions involving Kampol Wirathepsuporn, the fugitive owner of the massage parlour.

Gen Somyot, currently president of the Football Association of Thailand, did not talk to news reporters before going in for questioning.

Lt Col Supat Thamthanarak, DSI director for human trafficking cases, said Gen Somyot would testify as a witness in a human trafficking case relating to Victoria’s Secret Massage parlour.

Questions would focus on financial transactions and the B300mn Gen Somyot borrowed from Kampol.

The retired police chief earlier admitted he had borrowed the money from Kampol, and said they had been friends for two decades.

Kampol and his wife remain at large. Authorities allege the massage parlour had many underage girls who were forced to provide sex services.

The parlour, in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, was raided on Jan 12. Investigators later uncovered the financial transactions between Gen Somyot, when he was police chief, and Kampol.

Read original story

