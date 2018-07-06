FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ex-Navy Seal dies in Thai cave rescue: official

CHIANG RAI: A former military diver has died after running out of oxygen while assisting in the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside a cave in Chiang Rai, an official said today (July 6).

accidentsdeathSafetyAFP

Friday 6 July 2018, 10:16AM

Rescue divers continue to fight against muddy, fast-flowing waters while water pumps work around the clock to try and keep water levels down. Photo: Royal Thai Navy SEAL / AFP / Handout

Rescue divers continue to fight against muddy, fast-flowing waters while water pumps work around the clock to try and keep water levels down. Photo: Royal Thai Navy SEAL / AFP / Handout

His death highlights the perils of the operation to extract the team from deep inside the waterlogged cave, raising questions about the feasibility of bringing youngsters out the same way.

“A former SEAL who volunteered to help died last night about 2am,” Chiang Rai Vice Governor Passakorn Boonyaluck told reporters at the site, calling it “sad news”.

The diver, identified as Saman Kunont, was coming back from a spot inside the Tham Luang cave where the group were located on Monday (June 2) when his supplies ran short.

“On his way back he lost consciousness,” said Thai Seal commander Apakorn Yookongkaew, adding that a friend had tried to help bring him out.

QSI International School Phuket

“But even though we have lost one man, we still have faith to carry out our work.”

Asked how the boys could make it out safely if an experienced diver could not, Apakorn said they would take more precautions with children.

The accident marks the first major setback for the gargantuan effort, which started almost two weeks ago after the “Wild Boars” team went into the cave in northern Thailand after football practice.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese tourist, 30, drowns off Phuket, two saved
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Phuket’s haphazard lifeguard coverage flamed, comprehensive plan blanked
Phuket Tourism chief calls for better support for lifeguards as international warning imminent
Chinese embassy delegation inspects lifeguards at Patong Beach
Phuket’s Songkran road death toll remains at one fatality
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
Phuket Opinion: The buses aren’t the issue
Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness
More promises after latest deadly crash
Double-decker bus hits truck at speed,19 dead
Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash
Fair game? Lions eat poachers on South Africa reserve
‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
Horrific cadet skydiving deaths blamed on police

 

Phuket community
Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

Nothing is learnt from in Thailand, these tourists are so naiive to believe these boats are safe and...(Read More)

Fair game? Lions eat poachers on South Africa reserve

Serve them right. Karma. No pity from me...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

This is so sad. And it is somewhat shocking as this was so predictable. Money first, these boats wi...(Read More)

Phuket Governor leads big clean to honour King

Are there no governor jobs to do for a Governor. I think here about is promises to Consuls and Ambas...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

Do the governor give 50,000 baht to each family that have lost their loved ones ? The tour company ...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

Please Sleeping Woman Mountain, birth these boys. It is all rather vaginal. One recent V/Tweet of ...(Read More)

‘Central Patong’ project rises in Phuket

That's progress for you. With the investments being made by this company, it might pay to invest...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Am I the only one who's noticed Stanton and Volanthen, the two British cave divers have not ye...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

The warning sign I saw stated July as the cutoff date. They entered June 23. I hope the Guv is NOT t...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

I was on the Patong- Kamala coast road at 6 pm last night, conditions looked to be about a category ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Kantok Restaurant
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 