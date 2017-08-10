PHUKET: A monk defrocked and held on drugs charges now also has been charged for the murder of a 17-year-old monk’s assistant at a Phuket temple last Saturday (Aug 5).

Thursday 10 August 2017, 11:58AM

Police inspect the scene of the brutal slaying at the temple in central Phuket on Saturday (Aug 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Myanmar teenager Wei Pew Ar was found outside a monk’s residence at Baan Don Temple in central Phuket at 6am last Saturday.

He had been slashed and stabbed to death in a vicious attack. His right arm, believed to have been used to fend off the attack was nearly severed at wrist. (See story here.)

Mr Wei had been a monk’s assistant at the temple for a year.

Fingerprints on the knife found at the scene matched those of 38-year-old Khitthisak Songkram, Thalang Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (Aug 9).

Khitthisak was a monk at the temple under the name “Phra Khitthisak” at the time of his arrest last weekend. (See story here.)

Blood found on the monk’s robes also matched that of the victim, Col Sompong added.

“We received the results from tests conducted by Police Forensic Science Centre 10 in Songkhla province at 4pm,” Col Sompong explained.

“With this evidence we charged Khitthisak with murder,” he said.

Khitthisak denied the charged, Col Sompong noted.

Police have yet to reveal any possible motive for the brutal slaying.

Meanwhile, Khitthisak remains in detention at Phuket Provincial Court awaiting trial, Col Sompong noted.