THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ex-minister Banyin faces murder rap

Ex-minister Banyin faces murder rap

THAILAND: Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn and five other suspects are facing six charges including premeditated murder.

crimedeathmurderviolence
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 25 February 2020, 02:00PM

A son of former deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn waits for permission to visit his father at the Crime Suppression Division HQ in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 24). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

A son of former deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn waits for permission to visit his father at the Crime Suppression Division HQ in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 24). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The charges stem from the abduction and murder of a brother of a senior judge to force her to drop an indictment against Pol Lt Col Banyin in a share transfer case.

Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet, an elder brother of Bangkok South Criminal Court judge Phanida Sakuntaprasoet, was kidnapped by four men outside the court on Feb 4. The 70-year-old was later killed and his body burned and dumped into the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan.

One of the alleged kidnappers was Pol Lt Col Banyin, who drove Wirachai from Bangkok to a wood in Khao Bai Mai in Nakhon Sawan, police revealed on yesterday (Feb 24).

Pol Lt Col Banyin and two aides alleged accomplices, Manat Thapnin and Narongsak Pomchan, were arrested on Sunday (Feb 23).

Questioning of Mr Manat led to the arrest of three more suspects, identified as Pol Senior Sgt Maj Thongchai Wachisatcha, Prachawit Sithongsuk and Chatchai Menkun.

All were initially charged with threatening a state official, illegal assembly, demanding a ransom and abduction.

Police added premeditated murder and conspiracy to detain a person, resulting in his or her death to the charges following the discovery of bloodstains in one of four seized cars and bone fragments believed to belong to Wirachai, a police source told the Bangkok Post.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Investigators found the fragments, damaged car tyres and shirt buttons where the victim was supposedly burned.

What was left of his body was stuffed in fertilizer bags which were then dumped in the river, according to investigators.

Divers were trying to retrieve the bags near Takhian Luean Bridge in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district.

The crime was well planned as the suspects registered new mobile phone numbers and attached fake registration plates to their cars, said one police officer.

Pol Lt Col Banyin, who is still in custody, denied the charges.

The alleged crime took place as a March 20 ruling on his share transfer case draws near. He was accused of forging documents to set up the transfer of B300 million worth of shares owned by his friend and businessman Chuwong Sae Tang, who was killed in a road accident in a car driven by Pol Lt Col Banyin in 2015.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two new Thailand virus cases! Surin Beach sea wall? Bomb blast injures 10! || February 25
Chalong Circle exit to Rawai to close for electrical works
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand
Surin Beach sea wall project sunk by Phuket residents
China sentences Swedish bookseller abducted in Thailand to 10 years
Phi Phi construction barge goes up in flames
Thailand denies PM aided Malaysia 1MDB graft scandal
Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape
China reports 71 more virus deaths
Airlines scramble to slash ticket prices
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 17 kids rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang! Boy drowned at waterpark! || February 24
China ‘comprehensively bans’ wildlife trade over virus
Electricity outage to hit major areas near Chalong Circle
Majority view Thai media as ethical, says Poll

 

Phuket community
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Cassia Phuket
QSI - Cooking Competition
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential

 