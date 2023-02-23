333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ex-deputy education minister banned for life

Ex-deputy education minister banned for life

BANGKOK: The Supreme Court has banned former deputy education minister Kanokwan Vilawan from elected office for life, with a 10-year ban on political activities, for forest encroachment.

crimepoliticsenvironmentland
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 February 2023, 02:45PM

Kanokwan Vilawan, then deputy education minister, studies a document while attending a meeting on abuse of kindergarteners in Nonthaburi in September 2020. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Kanokwan Vilawan, then deputy education minister, studies a document while attending a meeting on abuse of kindergarteners in Nonthaburi in September 2020. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The court read out its ruling yesterday (Feb 22) in response to a petition from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which had accused the Bhumjaithai Party MP of serious ethical misconduct.

The NACC in June accused Kanokwan, her father Soonthorn Vilawan and eight others of illegally occupying about 150 rai of land in Khao Yai National Park, reports the Bangkok Post.

Kanokwan is a deputy secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party and her father is the head of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation.

The accused were found to have occupied three sites with fake title deeds issued two decades ago by Land Department officials.

The NACC earlier told the court that on Feb 14, 2002, Kanokwan sought a title deed for a 30-rai land plot in the Khao Yai forest. She claimed she had bought it from a Mr Thiew Malison in 1990, but the purported seller did not exist.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

She obtained the title deed for the land in tambon Noen Hom of Muang district in Prachin Buri province.

The land occupation was illegal and caused considerable damage, the NACC said, and Kanokwan continued to hold the land until she became a deputy education minister in July 2019 in the government of Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The court accepted the case from the anti-graft panel for trial on Aug 26 last year and suspended Kanokwan from her cabinet minister’s responsibilities.

Yesterday it concluded that Kanokwan had committed serious ethical misconduct and announced its penalties.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bodycams at police checkpoints, Phuket shop raided over e-cigarettes || February 23
Power outage to affect Baan Don, Thepkrasattri
Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket
Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals
Officials confident no water shortage this year
Pupil stabs teacher to death at French school
People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward
Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students
Exclusive news from Utopia Corporation
PM sets pace for May 7 poll
Phuket NACC probes Cherng Talay children’s swings for B65k apiece
Ice delivery pickup rolls after burst tyre
Bodycams required at police checkpoints
FTI frets over China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Campaign against ‘illegal’ taxis continues, Crackdown on illegal Chinese associations || February 21

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

Oh jeez, here we go again with more incompetent officials creating a new ambiguous "standard a...(Read More)

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students

illegal E-cigaret... wonder why officer do not check al those weed shop full of foregners ( russian ...(Read More)

People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

wonder if we could buy some of those imp[ounded bikes? thinking of opening a rental business and see...(Read More)

Officials confident no water shortage this year

let ask him again in 3-4- months... the usual propaganda and when water is finish then they will bla...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

@Kurt. As usual, you're miles off. The BHT300 doesn't start until June, leaving plenty of ti...(Read More)

Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket

good news the pilot landed back safely. Well done ...(Read More)

People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

@Kurt. There are facilities for them. They're called Young Offenders Institutes. ...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

That will put the cops at Chalong circle out of business :-) :-) ...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

How will they enforce this - for the motorbike rental companies supporting this is like turkeys voti...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

It would be interesting to see the Phuket statistics on how many tourists get into motorcycle accide...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential

 