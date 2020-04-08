Kata Rocks
Ex-con ‘Evil Eye’ blames COVID-19 for need to sell drugs

PHUKET: A 30-year-old man just one month out of prison has told police that he resorted to selling drugs because he could not find work due to the COVID-19 crisis.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 10:55PM

Attaphon was found to be in possession of 520 ya bah pills and 32.28 grammes of crystal meth. Photo: Muang District Internal Security Committe

Muang District Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Danai Jaikaeng, along with Territorial Defense Volunteers and other officers arrested Atthaphon “Ping Ta Man” (“Evil Eye”) Saiklaew at about 3:30pm on Tuesday (Apr 7).

In a report of the arrest, Mr Danai said that officers had received a tip-off that Atthaphon was a drug dealer just out of jail – and that he could be found at the 7-Eleven store on Thepkasattri Rd in Moo 6, Rassada.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Atthaphon in front of the store.

In total, Attaphon was found to be in possession of 520 tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah), 32.28 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice). Also seized as evidence were 20 plastic bags packaging and a digital scale.

Following his arrest, Atthaphon said that he was released from prison about a month ago, but due to the COVID-19 crisis he was unable to find work, prompting him to sell drugs to make money.

Regardless, Atthaphon was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, Mr Danai said.

