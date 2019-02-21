THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ex-beauty contestant gets life in prison for murder

BANGKOK: The Criminal Court has sentenced a former beauty contestant to life behind bars for murdering her teenage housemaid and concealing the body near her mother’s house.

murderhomicide
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 February 2019, 09:36AM

Krissana Suwanpitak (left) arrives at the Criminal Court on Wednesday with a companion, for judgement for the murder of her maid in 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post

Krissana Suwanpitak (left) arrives at the Criminal Court on Wednesday with a companion, for judgement for the murder of her maid in 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post

The court delivered judgement on Krissana Suwanpitak, 47, on Wednesday (Feb 20), imprisoning her for the premeditated murder of Jareeya Srisak, then aged 15, in 2012, without suspension of the sentence.

Another defendant, Pradthana Thuamsap, 34, was sentenced to one year and four months in prison, and a third, Pramote Suwanpitak, 46, to one year. The case was handled by three public prosecutors. Pradthana and Pramote helped Krissana conceal the slain girl’s body. They received lenient punishment because they cooperated fully with police and state prosecutors.

Pramote is Krissana’s brother.

The court said in its judgement that the evidence against the defendants was substantial, given that Krissana’s own daughter saw her mother attack the maid on several occasions and had chosen to testify for the prosecution.

The case entered the media spotlight in 2017 after Jareeya’s mother, Janthira, sought assistance from the Paveena Hongsakula Foundation in finding her daughter Jareeya, who had been out of contact since 2012.

Ms Janthira went to the foundation after police in Phetchaburi made no progress in tracking her down.

Crime Suppression Division police then took over the case and finally found her body buried near the house of Krissana’s mother, Doro Timpitak, in Muang district of Phetchaburi in 2017. Krissana was arrested in Chachoengsao the same year.

Krissana was a contestant in the Nang Nopppamas pageant and other beauty contests.

Jareeya was hired to work as Krissana’s housemaid in February 2012, according to the court document.

A hot-tempered woman, Krissana had hit Jareeya on the head with a spray can, and about the body with a plastic cylinder, and then burned her with an electric hair straightener, at her house in Bangkok on April 11 of the same year.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The girl was seriously injured and died the following day.

Kirssana took the girl’s body to Phetchaburi, where she buried it near her mother’s house, with the help of the two other defendants.

Krissana was also ordered to pay Jareeya’s mother B1.06 million, with a 7.5% back-dated interest rate, as financial compensation.

“I would like to thank the court for justice. The wrongdoer was punished,” Ms Janthira said after the ruling.

“Although the defendant did not feel guilty I still forgive her, so that the soul of Nong Nam can rest in peace,” she added, referring to her daughter’s nickname.

The Criminal Court granted bail for Pradthana and Pramote with a surety of B200,000 each, pending appeal.

Krissana also applied for bail which the Appeal Court will decide on later. She was taken to the Women’s Correctional Institute for detention.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder
Police hunt killer of local beautician
DNA sent to UK police in search for Thai woman
Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook
Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail
Phuket man arrested over Phatthalung New Year karaoke murder
Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder
Gunman on run after killing three at Strasbourg Christmas market
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
Man confesses to beating wife to death
Suspects arrested for deadly Phuket street shooting
Body of slain Thai student returns home from Seattle
Phuket nightclub guard arrested for previous murder
Cambodia asked to arrest Phuket killer of young couple

 

Phuket community
Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

It’s been said time and time again that the stray dogs that roam thailand are a dangerous menace a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Do thai officials understand that packs of stray dogs are very dangerous, sterilized/vaccinated or n...(Read More)

Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild

Well, most tourist don't know that a elephant back is not strong. And they not know that a male ...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, not only tourists and expats. Thai families too. Don't you notice these days many thai peo...(Read More)

Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder

Red bull boy is excused until 'his' killings expire. Different class, different justice in ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

This is ridiculous - from the article the taxi clearly has right of way and the bike should have sto...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Why would the taxi driver be charged? The 4031 is the main road & if someone comes from a side r...(Read More)

Four injured as car smashes into electric pole

Many car accidents 'with' concrete poles. All the fault of the poles. If the poles were not ...(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation on the real problem with stray dogs

God Bless the Soi Dog Foundation....(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

... How can they enact a law like this ? Don't they care about the needs of some tourists or exp...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 