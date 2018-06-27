FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Evidence mounts against ‘body chopper’

BANGKOK: The Min Buri Provincial Court yesterday approved a police request to detain for a further 12 days a 36-year-old man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend.

Wednesday 27 June 2018, 08:36AM

Thanakrit Prakob at the Min Buri court yesterday (June 26). Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

Thanakrit Prakob, who is suspected of killing 24-year-old Laksana Kamlangkeng on June 12, was taken from the court yesterday morning (June 26) to be detained at Min Buri Remand Prison until July 7.

Thanakrit has initially been charged with manslaughter and concealment of a body.

Police must question six more witnesses and are awaiting the results of examinations of evidence from experts including the suspect’s fingerprints.

Police said even though the suspect has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend, the results are key.

Thanakrit was arrested last Saturday (June 23) two days after a Romsai Rescue Foundation worker found a human head in a backpack lying in some bushes along Sam Wa Rd in eastern Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa district last Thursday night (June 21).

Other pieces of the victim’s body were found soon after.

Ms Laksana was later identified from her fingerprints.

The suspect chopped her into 14 pieces and dumped her body in Klong Sam Wa district two weeks ago.

Police said he is not mentally ill.

Somphob Sangkhutkaew, chief of Min Buri Remand Prison, said he had talked to the suspect.

He said the man did not appear to be stressed and was currently being detained at the prison’s reception centre.

However, he said he ordered wardens to keep a close eye on the man in case he tried to self-harm or was attacked by other inmates.

Read original story here.

 

 

