Everything nice at Nai Harn’s A Spoonful of Sugar Cafe

Located on the road to Nai Harn Beach, over the years A Spoonful of Sugar has rightly transformed itself into a neighbourhood favourite. Although management recently changed, the endearing qualities of this cosy, kitsch coffee shop have remained the same.


By Amy Bensema

Saturday 3 November 2018, 02:00PM

A Spoonful of Sugar, Nai Harn

A Spoonful of Sugar, Nai Harn

Coffee and Banoffee...Mmmm

Coffee and Banoffee...Mmmm

The relaxed interior decor

The relaxed interior decor

Spending time at A Spoonful of Sugar is like catching up with an old friend. The coffee shop boasts a wonderful ambience. Originally a family home, A Spoonful of Sugar was renovated and turned into a coffee shop by its first owner. The coffee shop features a splendid wrap-around porch and plenty of seating options, including comfy floor cushions to curl up into with a good book.

WiFi at A Spoonful of Sugar is free, and many laptop workers take advantage of squeezing in a bit of work while sipping on a morning coffee.

The staff and management at this cafe are super friendly and eager to please. Do question their menu recommendations as well as their advice on things to see and experience while in the Nai Harn Beach area.

A Spoonful of Sugar boasts an incredible coffee and tea menu. I dare say it is also the only place in Phuket that serves authentic Chai Tea, which also comes in the form of a delicious Chai Latte.

Many of the coffee beans used at the shop come from local Phuket roasters, and the coffee here is both aromatic and strong. A Spoonful of Sugar is my go-to spot for a creamy iced latte, but other popular favourites on the menu included flavoured lattes, such as the divine vanilla latte and the shop’s smooth, frothy cappuccino.

Baked goods are a speciality at the venue, and the shop originally got its name from using just a spoonful of sugar in all of their baked goods. If you are craving creative cakes, this cafe does not disappoint. Personally, I recommend the coffee shop’s lush Carrot Cake with homemade cream cheese frosting, but other moreish baked goodies also include the Red Velvet Cake and the Banoffee Pie. The coffee shop can also prepare custom cakes for special events such as birthday parties or wedding anniversaries. Best to speak to the shop staff about this.

New Paths Retreat

For those looking for a healthier alternative, A Spoonful of Sugar delivers. The menu features an extensive selection of shakes, smoothies and protein shakes. Diners also have the option to create their own drinks from a wide array of tropical fruits and local vegetables. Choose three of your favourites and add in milk, non-fat milk, almond milk, coconut milk or coconut water for a tailor-made luscious treat.

There is a small assortment of food items on the menu which include fresh, healthy salads, sandwich varieties such as Smoked Salmon or Chicken Cheese on a choice of a classic baguette, whole wheat bread or ciabatta, whole wheat pancakes and muesli with fruit and yoghurt.

Perhaps the most popular menu item at this wonderful hideaway is the Fried Pan Egg. This dish makes a scrumptious breakfast with a choice of eggs cooked to guest’s liking and a heaping side of vegetables. While it’s true that the food menu at A Spoonful of Sugar might be small, it certainly does not lack in variety nor flavour.

Current opening times are Tuesday to Sunday from 8am until 5pm. However, with the high season approaching, it is likely that the shop will extend its afternoon hours.
There is plenty of parking on-site which makes A Spoonful of Sugar a wonderful place to stop and relax on the way to or coming back from Nai Harn Beach.

Prices are affordable and the coffee and food items are on point.

 

 

