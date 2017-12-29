The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Everything’s Groovy - PIWC annual fundraiser dinner

Start From: Saturday 10 February 2018, 06:30PM to Saturday 10 February 2018, 11:30PM

Everything’s Groovy - PIWC annual fundraiser dinner

The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, Jimmy Hendrix, Bell Bottom Jeans, Billowing Caftans, “Hair,” psychedelic Colours Galore and Flower Power. Wrap yourself in the “Swinging 60s” for a night. “A Hard Day’s Night” & “Good Vibrations” are guaranteed. Dress: Optional but crazy 1960s gear preferred to look groovy. From 6.30pm Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort. Come along and buy a “Ticket to Ride.” B2500 for buffet and one drink. All proceeds go directly toward helping Thai children education. Silent auction, raffles, MC Garry Holden of The Thaiger radio. Contact: Lyn Carthew, President, Event Organiser. Email: lyncarthew@hotmail.com
Contact details
Person : Lyn Carthew, President, Event Organiser
Address : Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
