The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, Jimmy Hendrix, Bell Bottom Jeans, Billowing Caftans, “Hair,” psychedelic Colours Galore and Flower Power. Wrap yourself in the “Swinging 60s” for a night. “A Hard Day’s Night” & “Good Vibrations” are guaranteed. Dress: Optional but crazy 1960s gear preferred to look groovy. From 6.30pm Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort. Come along and buy a “Ticket to Ride.” B2500 for buffet and one drink. All proceeds go directly toward helping Thai children education. Silent auction, raffles, MC Garry Holden of The Thaiger radio. Contact: Lyn Carthew, President, Event Organiser. Email: lyncarthew@hotmail.com
Everything’s Groovy - PIWC annual fundraiser dinner
Start From: Saturday 10 February 2018, 06:30PM
to Saturday 10 February 2018, 11:30PM