Start From: Thursday 28 March 2019, 10:00AM to Thursday 28 March 2019, 12:00PM

An emergency working group on sustainable Songkran celebrations during a water crisis. UWC Thailand, The Phuket News and Thanyapura Health & Sport Resort invite you to join us in discussing how to sustainably celebrate Songkran 2019 amid the province's water shortages, while still honouring Thai traditions and culture. We need your ideas, and we need your help sharing them across the island. 10AM-12PM at The View, Thanyapura Health & Sport Resort. RSVP@UWCTHAILAND.AC.TH