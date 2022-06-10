Tengoku
Ever had a Ten Bagger?

Ever had a Ten Bagger?

A “Ten Bagger” is an investment that goes up 10 times (1,000%) or more. The Ten Bagger Club is an international information-sharing club whose members try to identify stocks with 10 bagger potential. The latest promising stock identified by the club is a small company listed on the Australian stock exchange called Industrial Minerals Ltd (stock code IND.AX).


By Advertorial

Friday 10 June 2022, 10:04AM

IND.AX are coming to Phuket on Sunday, June 12 to give a presentation to the Phuket chapter of The 10 Bagger club at Drinks & Co, the wine and drinks bar in Boat Avenue, Cherng Talay. The event will run from 3pm to 5pm and is open to everyone, drinks after. Beers and pizza will be served in a casual setting where you can meet fellow Phuket investors looking for exciting opportunities. This is just a social and information-sharing event, no investment advice is given in the club.

IND.AX owns large tracts of high-grade silica sand in Australia. Silica sand is needed for making glass, and there is currently a growing shortage of glass in Asia and globally. Alarming to many Phuketians may be the recent warnings by beer companies like San Miguel and Heineken, that they may not be able to produce enough beer bottles this year! Beer bottles aside, the main shortage for glass is due to the ever-growing construction industry in Asia, plus the world’s fast-expanding need for solar panels, computer screens and mobile phones. Silica sand is also needed in paints, iron foundries, water purification, ceramics, oil and gas and golf course bunkers!

The shortage has been exacerbated by increasing new environmental policies in China, and Southeast Asian countries, limiting the increasingly ecologically destructive practice used in the region of widescale dredging of silica sand in rivers. This is cutting supply drastically in Asia. Ocean sand comes from limestone, (sea shells and coral) not silica, so can’t be used for glass making.

Asian glass-makers are currently estimated to be short of almost US$3 billion of silica sand per year already, and Silica sand prices are rising, and are expected to keep rising considerably over the next years as the glass shortage should only grow as China, Korea, Japan and other Asian economies get back on track after their covid lockdowns.

The easiest place for Asia to get this new supply is from the vast tracts of untouched high-grade silica sand in Australia. IND.AX owns 14 huge sites on private farmland and has been identified by the Ten Bagger club as one of the companies best placed to gain from this growing Asian demand deficit.

IND still only has a tiny market cap of under US$17 million today, but that could appreciate greatly over the coming years as IND expects to take on more and more lucrative long-term sand-supply contracts from Asia to fill the growing shortfall.

For more information head along to this educational but casual event. There will also be a presentation by Firebird Metals Ltd (FRB.AX), a promising manganese producer in Australia.

