BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert

Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert

THAILAND: Even if a COVID-19 vaccine proves to have a lower disease prevention rate in some trials, it could still save lives, a highly respected virologist said yesterday (Jan 14).

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthdrugs
By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 January 2021, 08:21AM

Dr Yong Poovorawan, chief of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, during his interview on the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand TV channel yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: Screenshot from the channel’s Facebook page.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, chief of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, during his interview on the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand TV channel yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: Screenshot from the channel’s Facebook page.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, chief of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, said vaccines for many diseases had low disease prevention efficacy rates, but could prevent illness and death.

He was speaking during an interview broadcast on the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) TV channel yesterday afternoon.

The interview followed reports that Brazil found the COVID-19 prevention efficacy rate of the Sinovac Biotech of China vaccine to be just 50.4%. The Thai government has ordered 2 million doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Yong said Brazil trialled the vaccine on 10,000 medical workers who were always at high risk of infection. Naturally, efficacy rates were lower among at-risk people and higher among the general population, he said.

Sinovac’s vaccine showed disease prevention efficacy rates of 65% during its trial in Indonesia, 90% in Turkey, 86% in the United Arab Emirates and over 70% earlier in Brazil, when it was trialled in the general populace, not medical workers only, he said.

He insisted that he had no conflict of interest with any COVID-19 vaccine producer, and was not speaking in favour of the government.

The World Health Organization accepted any COVID-19 vaccine with an efficacy rate of over 50%.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

Despite lower efficacy in disease prevention, medical authorities gave vaccines because they could prevent infected people falling ill and dying. About 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were used worldwide, Dr Yong said.

He also said it took at least five years to determine whether a new vaccine would be safe for general vaccination.

There were 10 COVID-19 vaccines that had been trialled for a few months and given to people for 3-4 months, and all manufacturers would have to continue studying the effects, Dr Yong said.

No one could now tell how long the effect of a COVID-19 vaccine would last, he said.

Vaccination for the time being was aimed at containing the pandemic crisis, he said.

He suggested the government acquire samples of COVID-19 vaccines it had already ordered for early trials with local people, to study their effects before accepting the ordered vaccines.

Dr Yong said he put out questionnaires through his social media account, and most of the 30,000 respondents said they were ready for COVID-19 vaccination.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doubts over Chinese vaccine? Two more Thailand COVID deaths! || January 14
How to become a successful digital banker in Thailand
Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only
Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed
Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors 
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time
CCSA urges workers to install virus app
Questions over Chinese vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Knife-wielding incident in Phuket Town ends with no injuries || January 13
Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach
Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Srisoonthorn
Phuket readies for local municipal elections
Cabinet approves relief on utility bills for homes, small businesses
Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

 

Phuket community
Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors 

Sounds that everything is O.K. in Phuket. Not much Covid there. Government not trying to cover up i...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

@Foot - huh? The Mueller report in NO WAY exonerated Trump. Barr simply didn't do his job. The f...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

We all have known for years that Trump is a fool. And, he certainly deserves to be impeached. But,...(Read More)

Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach

I'm sure the turtle lovers are thankful for the information about where to find turtle eggs. :-|...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

Kurt,the same time I was writing about allowance without quarantine you still kept insisting that it...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

It not even originated in China. The first case in Italy for example was traced back to September 20...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

Impeach, indict convict and punish accordingly. Trump has not once recanted his lies about the stole...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

@thorfinger The day that Phuket will become an extension of China I'll be the first (followed by...(Read More)

Questions over Chinese vaccine

Hard to believe that WHO even suggested that 50% 'efficiency of Sinovac is enough, according Dr ...(Read More)

Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

@ Pascale, Yup, tough laws, but no tough enforcement directing producers/great distributers.. 'E...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 