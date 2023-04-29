333 at the beach
Evacuated Thais happy to be home

BANGKOK: Several students evacuated from war-torn Sudan have safely arrived in their hometowns in the southern province of Pattani.

violenceSafety
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 April 2023, 09:47AM

Students evacuated from war-torn Sudan arrive in their hometowns in the southern province of Pattani yesterday afternoon (Apr 28). Photo: Abdullah Benjakat

They were part of the first batch of 78 Thai evacuees who arrived in Bangkok on Thursday night (Apr 27) after being evacuated from the North African country, reports the Bangkok Post.

Trinuch Thienthong, Education Minister; R Adm Somkiat Phonprayoon, secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre; and Fourth Army chief Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak welcomed the students at Bo Thong Airport in Pattani’s Nong Chik district.

Upon arrival, some of the students recounted their harrowing experience in Sudan, where fighting between two major factions, which began two weeks ago, has led to the deaths of hundreds of people and the evacuation of foreign nationals.

Fatiha Zeeba, a 22-year-old student studying in Sudan, said dead bodies were scattered in the streets and bombs and military-grade weapons were being used.

She said she was gripped with fear at her campus for over ten days. Hospitals were unable to accommodate the rising number of injured people, Ms Fatiha said.

Fortunately, embassy officials picked her up from her university, she said, before boarding a ship to Jeddah for a flight to Thailand.

“I am very happy to arrive in Thailand. I want to see my parents and relatives,” she said. “However, I am worried about my Thai friends who are still there. I do hope they return home safe.”

Amad Jehmae, another student, said a clash broke out not far from where the Thai students had been.

Everyone needed to stay home, he said, adding people faced shortages of food and water and various shops were closed.

“I may consider studying in Thailand if the clashes continue,” he said, thanking the Thai and Saudi governments for getting him home.

Muhammad Sofron Jehpoo, another student, said he was happy to see his family again, adding life in Sudan was difficult.

He also thanked both government officials for bringing him home.

The first batch of 78 Thai evacuees - 40 women and 38 men - from Sudan arrived at Bangkok’s Don Muang Royal Thai Air Force Base on Thursday night.

They were welcomed by government officials, including Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who thanked all agencies involved in the evacuation effort.

The second batch of evacuees is expected to arrive in Thailand today.

Kurt | 29 April 2023 - 12:02:31 

Would be nice to read a journalistic article why young Thai people choose to study in Sudan. Who pay for their studies? Parents, Unicef? International wise the International Sudanese University ranking is not yet high at all. For that reason they can study in Thailand as well. Plays religion a personal role?

 

