Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

PHUKET: Eva Air, Tawian’s second-largest carrier, will start operating direct flights to Phuket next year, the airline announced yesterday (Nov 27).

tourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 November 2019, 10:29AM

Eva Air will start direct flights from Taiwan to Phuket next year. Photo: WikiCommons

The move will make Eva Air the only airline to fly directly between Taiwan and the island, reported Taiwan News. (See story here.)

The new direct route will allow save at least six hours on transit stops out and back, said the airline.

Eva Air will offer three round-trip flights per week on the route starting April 2, with the outbound flights departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11:05am and arriving at Phuket International Airport at 2:20pm, said the announcement.

The return flights will take off at 3:30pm and arrive at Taoyuan at 9pm.

The new route means that EVA Air will be operating flights to 13 destinations in Southeast Asia, offering a total of 145 flights per week, the announcement concluded.